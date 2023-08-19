Nancy Babcock from Luigi's Italian Restaurant in Ocean City serves salad to local homeless last week on Kentucky Avenue in Atlantic City.
Kenya Nellom provides free haircuts to local homeless as part of the community outreach group Angels in Motion.
Shay Hefferon, of Mays Landing, a haircutter with Angels in Motion, provides free haircuts to the homeless. "It's physical, human contact, and it's taking time to make someone else look better, which can make them feel better," Hefferon said.
Angels in Motion hosts weekly outreach programs for the homeless and addicted, according to Co-Director Lisa Bee. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., they provide food, hygiene bags and access to a variety of health services.
The programs typically bring out up to 100 people, Bee said.
About 440 people in Atlantic County were experiencing homelessness in January 2023, according to the annual Point-in-Time count. About 37% of Atlantic City residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Angels in Motion provides people with “blessing bags,” filled with donated snacks, toiletries and a resource pamphlet with contacts for medical help, shelter or treatment.
Rowan Medicine and Hope One Atlantic County, a mobile response unit for people struggling with addiction, were both on site.
Last week, Angels in Motion partnered with volunteers to offer free haircuts as well as a mobile shower, courtesy of If Not For Grace Ministries.
“Our hope is to build relationships to help get people off the street and get back on their feet,” Bee said. “We always want to meet them where they’re at, not keep them where they’re at.”
Co-Director Susan Long said she also struggled with addiction and homelessness, and understands the importance of showing kindness and helping to boost someone’s self-esteem.
Luma said they give showers to “whoever needs them,” and their goal is to help get people back on their feet.
“I love doing this. I’m 63, and I will do this until I die,” Luma said.
Bee said multiple local restaurants donate food for their Wednesday programs, including Chickie’s & Petes, Luigi’s Restaurant in Ocean City and Hannah G’s in Ventnor.
Dozens got in line as Chickie’s & Pete’s arrived with trays of macaroni and cheese, salads and more. Volunteers handed out turkey sandwiches, water and Gatorade, which Bee said was donated by local families.
“It’s good to give back to the community,” said Chickie’s & Pete’s kitchen manager Chris Dougherty.
The restaurant donates to the program once a month and typically makes enough to feed about 100 people, Dougherty said.
Bee said any food not eaten is donated to other community organizations such as the Salvation Army, Covenant House and the Boys & Girls Club.
Bee and Long share the same mission for the outreach programs: to be there for those who need help.
“People aren’t going to come out and say they need or want help. We just let people know we’re here,” Long said.
