ATLANTIC CITY — "It's not just about hair," Shayne Hefferon said as she trimmed a stranger's hair for free Wednesday afternoon on Kentucky Avenue.

Hefferon, owner of Hairoin Salon in Mays Landing, volunteered to give free haircuts to the homeless and people in need as part of a community outreach program hosted by nonprofit Angels in Motion.

"It's physical, human contact, and it's taking time to make someone else look better, which can make them feel better," Hefferon said.

The program is personal to Hefferon, who previously struggled with addiction. She's 12 years sober now and tries to help others whenever she can, she said.

Hefferon said helping someone change their appearance can make a huge difference in how they feel.

Volunteers from Just Cutt'n Up Barber Shop on Atlantic Avenue also came to offer their services.

A man who identified himself as Chris G. from Atlantic City got his hair buzzed by Kenya Nellom from Just Cutt'n Up. He said he doesn't often have the opportunity to get a haircut.

"It means a lot," he said. "It's big for me."

Angels in Motion hosts weekly outreach programs for the homeless and addicted, according to co-Director Lisa Bee. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., they provide food, hygiene bags and access to a variety of health services.

The programs typically bring out up to 100 people, Bee said.

About 343 people in Atlantic County were experiencing homelessness in January 2022, according to the annual Point-in-Time count. About 37% of Atlantic City residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Angels in Motion provides people with "blessing bags," filled with donated snacks, toiletries and a resource pamphlet with contacts for medical help, shelter or treatment.

Rowan Medicine and Hope One Atlantic County, a mobile response unit for people struggling with addiction, were both on site.

This week, Angels in Motion partnered with volunteers to offer free haircuts as well as a mobile shower, courtesy of If Not For Grace Ministries.

"Our hope is to build relationships to help get people off the street and get back on their feet," Bee said. "We always want to meet them where they're at, not keep them where they're at."

Co-Director Susan Long said she also struggled with addiction and homelessness, and understands the importance of showing kindness and helping to boost someone's self-esteem.

Long said she started volunteering in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood in 2014 and was amazed to see so many volunteers "serving out of love."

"We want people to know help is out there. We're here for them, we love them and we'll meet them where they're at," Long said.

Former state Assemblyman John Armato said he volunteers in honor of his son, whom he lost to addiction.

"It makes it easier when you've been there," Armato said.

Bee also lost her son, Matthew, to addiction, and she teared up as she reflected on her reasons for volunteering.

"We do it in their honor," she said, hugging Armato. "We do it to give back."

Terry Luma said he and his wife, Sue, started their faith-based nonprofit If Not For Grace in Atlantic City in 2017, and now bring their mobile shower to outreach programs around New Jersey.

"God has put us in this place because I've been here before," Luma said.

Luma said they give showers to "whoever needs them," and their goal is to help get people back on their feet.

"I love doing this. I'm 63, and I will do this until I die," Luma said.

Bee said multiple local restaurants donate food for their Wednesday programs, including Chickie's & Petes, Luigi's Restaurant in Ocean City and Hannah G's in Ventnor.

Dozens got in line as Chickie's & Pete's arrived with trays of macaroni and cheese, salads and more. Volunteers handed out turkey sandwiches, water and Gatorade, which Bee said was donated by local families.

"It's good to give back to the community," said Chickie's & Pete's kitchen manager Chris Dougherty.

The restaurant donates to the program once a month and typically makes enough to feed about 100 people, Dougherty said.

Bee said any food that isn't eaten is donated to other community organizations like the Salvation Army, Covenant House and the Boys & Girls Club.

Bee and Long share the same mission for the outreach programs: to be there for those who need help.

"People aren't going to come out and say they need or want help. We just let people know we're here," Long said.

