Hail, surging seas, and tropical winds all part of Monday's storm for South Jersey

You wouldn't be alone if you thought the weather early Monday was more like June 17 instead of Jan. 17.
Instead of snow, New Jersey saw two severe thunderstorm warnings in Ocean County, hail, rotating storms, coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds and 2.25 inch-per-hour rainfall rates as part of a powerful storm system that tore through the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.
The high winds downed wires in Hammonton on Sunday night, forcing the closing of the White Horse Pike between Central Avenue and Lakeview Drive for public safety reasons. In Tuckerton, detours continued into Monday around Route 9 near Green Street.
The conditions were part of a strong low pressure system, as powerful as a Category 1 hurricane, which buffeted the region in a variety of ways.
Severe thunderstorm warnings and well below freezing temperatures don't typically blend together, but they did Sunday. Atlantic City International Airport reported a morning low of 9 degrees Sunday, the coldest of the season so far. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City dipped to 15 degrees, also the coldest reading of the year.
However, southeast winds tapped into the milder ocean waters of the Gulf Stream later in the day. While it felt at first like any storm would bring a snowstorm, not a rainstorm, conditions warmed up well into the 30s by the time precipitation started Sunday afternoon. That resulted in rain east of the Garden State Parkway and most of Cape May County. Those west of the parkway and further inland did report snow and freezing rain for a brief period of time before the warmer ocean air flipped the region from white to wet. Millville wound up with 0.03 inches of ice and Philadelphia reported 0.5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
From there the rain and wind picked up. Tropical storm force sustained winds, over 39 mph, were reported in Atlantic City (45 mph), Fortescue (44 mph) and Tuckerton (44 mph), among other places.
A fierce river of air roughly 2,500 feet high on the northeast side of the low pressure system worked up the coast overnight. Winds were near 70 mph above the surface. With thunderstorms present along and near much of the Jersey Shore, it was able to tap into some of those high winds. Power outages were seen up and down the coast.
Some 750 customers were without power in North Wildwood around 1:30 a.m. Monday, but service was restored by 2:45 a.m. Monday according to Marty Pagliughi, Cape May County's Emergency Management Coordinator for Cape May County. Over 50% of Bay Head and Mantoloking customers were also in the dark for a time early Monday.
One storm cell that moved onshore to Long Beach Island, traveled the Garden State Parkway corridor into Monmouth County. Nickel-sized hail was reported in Lanoka Harbor and there would have likely been more hail reports if not for the overnight timing. This was the largest hail stone to fall in the month of January in New Jersey according to records by Iowa State University, which go back to 2005. It also is only the third time since 2005 that "severe hail" defined as hail the size of pennies or larger by the NWS, has fallen in New Jersey during January.
The NWS noted there were "rotating" storms Monday morning in the northern part of Ocean County, where severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. However, there were no determination as to whether the rotation made it to the ground, a tornado.
Still Monday's severe thunderstorm warnings were remarkable given the month of January has only seen 40 for the entire state by the National Weather Service in the last 35 years.
Meanwhile Ocean County has only been under eight such warnings in January, two of them issued this Monday.
Coastal flooding was also seen at the Jersey Shore. The strong easterly winds brought four feet of storm surge to Atlantic City. For most of the shore that surge came at low tide, muting any impact. In Atlantic City, the drop between high and low tide is typically between four and five feet. Between Sunday evening's high tide and early Monday morning's low tide, it only dropped two feet.
Winds then flipped to an offshore direction in time for the 6:56 a.m. high tide Monday morning, pushing just enough water out to keep flooding at minor stage levels.
Breezy winds continued through the day Monday and a wind advisory was in place by the NWS through 1 a.m. Tuesday. Frigid air will then fill back in starting Wednesday. Highs will struggle to reach freezing Friday and Saturday.
GALLERY: Jan. 17 storm causes coastal flooding
Just your casual January 17th thunderstorm, NBD. pic.twitter.com/hRgW0AU56z— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) January 17, 2022
