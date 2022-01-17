Hail, surging seas, and tropical winds all part of Monday's storm for South Jersey

You wouldn't be alone if you thought the weather early Monday was more like June 17 instead of Jan. 17.

Instead of snow, New Jersey saw two severe thunderstorm warnings in Ocean County, hail, rotating storms, coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds and 2.25 inch-per-hour rainfall rates as part of a powerful storm system that tore through the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.

The high winds downed wires in Hammonton on Sunday night, forcing the closing of the White Horse Pike between Central Avenue and Lakeview Drive for public safety reasons. In Tuckerton, detours continued into Monday around Route 9 near Green Street.

The conditions were part of a strong low pressure system, as powerful as a Category 1 hurricane, which buffeted the region in a variety of ways.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and well below freezing temperatures don't typically blend together, but they did Sunday. Atlantic City International Airport reported a morning low of 9 degrees Sunday, the coldest of the season so far. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City dipped to 15 degrees, also the coldest reading of the year.