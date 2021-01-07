Hackensack Meridian Health offering vaccines to first responders

Hackensack Meridian Health on Thursday announced in a news release it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to first responders.
The decision came after Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced that the state was moving into phase 1B of its vaccination strategy, allowing law enforcement and fire professionals to get vaccinated.
"New Jersey’s first responders are among the true heroes of this pandemic and we owe a debt of gratitude to their service, sacrifice and willingness to stand with us on the front lines," Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert Garrett said in the release. "We hope this service helps protect those that have protected us and encourage them to get vaccinated for themselves, their loved ones and the communities they serve."
Fire, police and EMS can schedule appointments to get vaccinated at any of Hackensack Meridian Health’s 10 sites by visiting hmhcovidvaccinefirstresponders.org.
