Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on Upper Township property

Cape breweries band together for Habitat home CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Each of the 10 breweries in Cape May County has its own approach, bot…

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day. The sun’s shining. Sorry about the muck, but that’s what happens on a build site,” said Sarah Matthews, executive director for Habitat in the county.

She began the event with a prayer.

“We ask that you transform these buildings into homes and bless and protect all who dwell here,” she said. Habitat describes itself as a ministry, but people of any faith or no faith can participate in the building process and apply for homes.

Set on a side road in the Marmora section of the township, the lot has woods on two sides. Apart from being cleared and having mounds of donated fill, there is little indication of the house that is to come. Bill Simeral, president of Habitat’s board of directors, said the foundation has been ordered and could be put in place in January.

According to Matthews, the project still needs some approvals from the township before it can be launched.

Habitat for Humanity relies on volunteer workers in building its houses, including the people who will eventually own the house. As Matthews has explained at public meetings in Upper Township, the houses are affordable, but the families who move in have a mortgage, held by Habitat, and pay municipal taxes.

