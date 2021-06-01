Guns N' Roses coming to Hard Rock

ATLANTIC CITY — As part of the band's relaunched U.S. tour, Gun N' Roses will play a pair of shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
The shows will take play Sept. 11 and 12.
"By welcoming Guns N’ Roses, one of the greatest acts in the history of rock music, we are ecstatic to announce that headliner entertainment is back in Atlantic City and better than ever," Hard Rick President Joe Lupo said in a news release. "Our property has and will continue to be a premiere market-leading entertainment destination with an iconic roster of headlining shows."
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday. To purchase, go to www.hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com, www.ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
