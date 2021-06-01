 Skip to main content
Guns N' Roses coming to Atlantic City Hard Rock casino
Guns N' Roses coming to Atlantic City Hard Rock casino

A-list shows returning to Atlantic City with Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The band has booked two dates at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in September.

 Jack Plunkett / provided

ATLANTIC CITY — As part of the band's relaunched U.S. tour, Guns N' Roses will play two shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The shows will take place Sept. 11 and 12.

The 1980s hard rock band is known for hits such as "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "November Rain."

Mammoth WVH, featuring rock scion Wolfgang Van Halen, will open for the band.

"By welcoming Guns N’ Roses, one of the greatest acts in the history of rock music, we are ecstatic to announce that headliner entertainment is back in Atlantic City and better than ever," Hard Rock President Joe Lupo said in a news release. "Our property has and will continue to be a premiere market-leading entertainment destination with an iconic roster of headlining shows."

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday. To purchase, go to hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com, ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

