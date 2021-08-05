Guns for Cash to offer Atlantic City residents chance to dispose of unwanted weapons

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. is ready for his city to take a giant step forward in fighting gun violence.
On Saturday, Atlantic City will be one of four municipalities in the state to host a Guns for Cash gun buyback program.
In a Facebook Live video Wednesday, Small was joined by interim police Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos and acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck to discuss Saturday's event, encouraging residents to sell any unwanted guns, help fight gun violence and make a little cold, hard cash in the process.
"For those of you who say the people that show up at the gun buyback program are not the people we are looking to turn in guns, understand any weapon we take off the street won't be sold, and it can really save a life," Small said. "So I'm encouraging all of the people of Atlantic City to spread the word, so that way we can continue doing the great work we are doing to get the guns off the street."
The state- and locally sponsored events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Atlantic City’s location will be at Fire Station No. 1 at 900 Atlantic Ave. Free parking will be available in the Showboat hotel flat lot, Sarkos said, across the street between Atlantic and Pacific avenues and Delaware and Maryland avenues.
Paterson, East Orange and Newark also will participate.
Residents can turn in firearms with no questions asked and receive as much as $250 per weapon. Up to three weapons per individual may be exchanged, Sarkos said.
"We don't ask your name, we don't ask you anything. You turn in the weapon, we inspect the weapon and we pay you for it," Sarkos said.
Police officers will be stationed at each location to collect and secure the guns. The buyback initiative is funded with forfeiture funds obtained by local police departments, county prosecutor’s offices and the state Division of Criminal Justice.
"This isn't for responsible gun owners. This is for guns that might be lying around in a drawer on a countertop somewhere waiting for one of our youths to find it," Sarkos said. "So we're asking for parents (and) for grandparents out there to take a look around.
"If you have some weapons lying around — maybe it was your late husband's gun that's just sitting there unsecured — and you have grandkids that come over, that's what we're looking for, is to get those weapons out of here, because too often they fall into the wrong hands, and tragedies occur."
Small said that in June 2020, the Atlantic City Police Department managed to take only two guns off the street. This past June, that number was 24, which he credited to an increased effort from federal, state, county and local police.
"So that's the progress," Small said. "And this program here is gonna help us take more guns off the street."
There have been five fatal shootings since May 14 in Atlantic City, most recently early Sunday morning when a 42-year-old man was found dead near California and Arctic avenues.
"I think gun violence is a public health crisis, and we need to use all the tools and resources at our disposal to end the violence in Atlantic City, in our state and in our country," Bruck said.
Bruck took over as acting attorney general at the end of June. One of the very first initiatives Bruck announced was a series of gun buyback programs.
"I thought it was important that when we announced this that one of those cities would be Atlantic City," Bruck said. "And that's because of the good work (Small is) doing and the good work Chief Sarkos is doing in Atlantic City, in order to take guns off the street."
For more information, call the Attorney General’s Office of Constituent Services at 609-984-5828 or visit njoag.gov/gunbuyback.
