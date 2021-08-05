Guns for Cash to offer Atlantic City residents chance to dispose of unwanted weapons

Residents can turn in firearms with no questions asked and receive as much as $250 per weapon. Up to three weapons per individual may be exchanged, Sarkos said.

"We don't ask your name, we don't ask you anything. You turn in the weapon, we inspect the weapon and we pay you for it," Sarkos said.

Police officers will be stationed at each location to collect and secure the guns. The buyback initiative is funded with forfeiture funds obtained by local police departments, county prosecutor’s offices and the state Division of Criminal Justice.

"This isn't for responsible gun owners. This is for guns that might be lying around in a drawer on a countertop somewhere waiting for one of our youths to find it," Sarkos said. "So we're asking for parents (and) for grandparents out there to take a look around.

"If you have some weapons lying around — maybe it was your late husband's gun that's just sitting there unsecured — and you have grandkids that come over, that's what we're looking for, is to get those weapons out of here, because too often they fall into the wrong hands, and tragedies occur."