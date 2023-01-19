 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Group to serve 400+ meals to Atlantic County first responders Saturday

Chef Andre Murphy

More than 400 hot meals will be served to Atlantic County first responders as part of a initiative led by Chef Andre Murphy (second from left in this photo) from the organization Healing for the Soul. The group organizes hot food programs for South Jersey communities, including a Thanksgiving 2022 serving that provided nearly 500 meals.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Chef Andre Murphy and members of his organization Healing for the Soul prepare pre-Thanksgiving meals for seniors at The Village of St. Peter's in Pleasantville.

Healing for the Soul, a local nonprofit that has served hot meals to more than 15,000 people since the COVID-19 pandemic began, will hold an event Saturday aimed at serving Atlantic County's first responders.

Chef Andre Murphy, founder of Healing for the Soul, said his group aims to feed the front-line responders from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Police Activities League of Atlantic County at 2542 Ridge Ave. in Egg Harbor Township.

The organization held a similarly-sized project for Thanksgiving and in the past six months organized food drives for senior citizens, serving about 3,600 meals, and provided assistance to families displaced by a fire in Galloway Township.

0 Comments

