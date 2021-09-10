Group to hold silent march on two-year anniversary of Bridgeton girl's disappearance

BRIDGETON — A group of activists and community members will hold a march and vigil Thursday to mark the two-year anniversary of the day Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from City Park.
"We want to keep her name alive and make sure that she isn't forgotten," Anna Donnelly, one of the event's organizers, said Friday.
Attendees will gather in the park for a candlelight vigil at 4:20 p.m.
From there, the group will walk to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and then to the Bridgeton police station.
Donnelly said the group is aiming to arrive at the police station by 4:53 p.m., the exact time Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez Perez, called 911 to report her missing.
BRIDGETON — It has been nearly one year since a 5-year-old girl went missing from a city par…
While the group makes their way through the city, they will remain silent.
"There's a lot of differences with everyone right now, and we just wanted to bring unity, peace and justice for Dulce," Donnelly said. "And we want to light her way to come home."
Attendees are asked to wear yellow, which was the color shirt Dulce was wearing the day she went missing.
Dulce, who was 5 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen Sept. 16, 2019, playing with her 3-year-old brother in the park.
Noema, then 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative at the time.
BRIDGETON — Less than two weeks away from the anniversary of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez’s…
State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce one day after she went missing.
Since the girl’s disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.
Donnelly, of Vineland, has remained steadfast in her search for Dulce.
"I've been one of the main searchers I would say for the last two years," Donnelly said. "I'm always going out looking for her, we don't know what happened to her and I feel that if I'm still searching we have a chance to find her."
After 1 year missing, the search for Dulce Maria Alavez continues in Bridgeton. Take a look back at photos of the vigils, searches.
091420_nws_dulce
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
091420_nws_dulce
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 4
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 7
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 8
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 2
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 10
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 6
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 5
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 1
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 9
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 3
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 33
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 26
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 21
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 27
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 44
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 17
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 25
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 30
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 14
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 31
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 40
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 16
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 41
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 39
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 13
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 42
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 12
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 37
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 22
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 19
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 35
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 11
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 34
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 23
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 20
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 24
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 36
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 38
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 43
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 32
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 15
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 28
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 18
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 29
111719_nws_dulce 11.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 13.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 14.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 15.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 16.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 17.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 18.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 19.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 20.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 21.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 22.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 23.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 24.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 25.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 26.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 27.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 28.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 29.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 30.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 31.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 32.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 33.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 34.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 35.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 36.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 37.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 38.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 39.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 40.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 1.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 2.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 4.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 5.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 6.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 7.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 8.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 9.jpg
111719_nws_dulce 10.jpg
111719_nws_dulce3.jpg
092319_nws_vigil 1
092319_nws_vigil 41
092319_nws_vigil 44
092319_nws_vigil 40
092319_nws_vigil 43
092319_nws_vigil 45
092319_nws_vigil 2
092319_nws_vigil 38
092319_nws_vigil 39
092319_nws_vigil 42
092319_nws_vigil 3
092319_nws_vigil 34
092319_nws_vigil 25
092319_nws_vigil 23
092319_nws_vigil 35
092319_nws_vigil 28
092319_nws_vigil 19
092319_nws_vigil 37
092319_nws_vigil 18
092319_nws_vigil 27
092319_nws_vigil 24
092319_nws_vigil 21
092319_nws_vigil 29
092319_nws_vigil 20
092319_nws_vigil 36
092319_nws_vigil 31
092319_nws_vigil 32
092319_nws_vigil 6
092319_nws_vigil 11
092319_nws_vigil 12
092319_nws_vigil 5
092319_nws_vigil 9
092319_nws_vigil 4
092319_nws_vigil 13
092319_nws_vigil 7
092319_nws_vigil 16
092319_nws_vigil 10
092319_nws_vigil 15
092319_nws_vigil 14
092319_nws_vigil 8
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.