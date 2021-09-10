 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group to hold silent march on two-year anniversary of Bridgeton girl's disappearance
0 comments
top story

Group to hold silent march on two-year anniversary of Bridgeton girl's disappearance

{{featured_button_text}}

BRIDGETON — A group of activists and community members will hold a march and vigil Thursday to mark the two-year anniversary of the day Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from City Park.

"We want to keep her name alive and make sure that she isn't forgotten," Anna Donnelly, one of the event's organizers, said Friday.

Attendees will gather in the park for a candlelight vigil at 4:20 p.m.

From there, the group will walk to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and then to the Bridgeton police station.

Donnelly said the group is aiming to arrive at the police station by 4:53 p.m., the exact time Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez Perez, called 911 to report her missing.

While the group makes their way through the city, they will remain silent.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"There's a lot of differences with everyone right now, and we just wanted to bring unity, peace and justice for Dulce," Donnelly said. "And we want to light her way to come home."

Attendees are asked to wear yellow, which was the color shirt Dulce was wearing the day she went missing.

Dulce, who was 5 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen Sept. 16, 2019, playing with her 3-year-old brother in the park.

Noema, then 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative at the time.

State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce one day after she went missing.

Since the girl’s disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.

Donnelly, of Vineland, has remained steadfast in her search for Dulce.

"I've been one of the main searchers I would say for the last two years," Donnelly said. "I'm always going out looking for her, we don't know what happened to her and I feel that if I'm still searching we have a chance to find her."

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News