Group to hold silent march on two-year anniversary of Bridgeton girl's disappearance

BRIDGETON — A group of activists and community members will hold a march and vigil Thursday to mark the two-year anniversary of the day Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from City Park.

"We want to keep her name alive and make sure that she isn't forgotten," Anna Donnelly, one of the event's organizers, said Friday.

Attendees will gather in the park for a candlelight vigil at 4:20 p.m.

From there, the group will walk to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and then to the Bridgeton police station.

Donnelly said the group is aiming to arrive at the police station by 4:53 p.m., the exact time Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez Perez, called 911 to report her missing.

While the group makes their way through the city, they will remain silent.

"There's a lot of differences with everyone right now, and we just wanted to bring unity, peace and justice for Dulce," Donnelly said. "And we want to light her way to come home."

Attendees are asked to wear yellow, which was the color shirt Dulce was wearing the day she went missing.

Dulce, who was 5 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen Sept. 16, 2019, playing with her 3-year-old brother in the park.