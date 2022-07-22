Group targets state NAACP head over Cumberland jail leadership

A coalition that has protested the governor over segregation in New Jersey schools is now taking aim at NAACP leadership.

The groups Building One America and the New Jersey Coalition Against Racial Exclusion, or NJ-CARE, said in a letter dated July 18 that they lacked confidence in NAACP New Jersey State Conference President Richard Smith. They questioned whether he could be an effective advocate for change, owing to his stint as warden of the Cumberland County Jail — an institution that itself has been at the center of multiple civil rights controversies and a federal investigation.

The coalition's principle objective has been to push the Murphy administration to integrate New Jersey schools and make classrooms more diverse.

Smith said Friday via text message that he took pride in his time leading the jail. He listed several new programs he introduced as warden that were designed to advance rights and opportunities for inmates.

"I'm proud of what I tried to do during my tenure at the jail and would do nothing differently," Smith said.

The state conference president also questioned how his tenure as warden was related to school segregation.

"This is supposedly about school segregation which we (NAACP) have been out front on," Smith said. "It is abhorrent that they are making this personal."

In January 2017, the body then known as the Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders appointed Smith warden. He served for four years, resigning just before the release of a federal inquiry into inmate suicides and mental health.

The jail did not take adequate action to prevent suicides and provide inmates with mental health care, according to a U.S. Department of Justice report in January 2021. The report said the jail failed to properly treat inmates undergoing opiate withdrawal, especially when it came to providing medicine-assisted treatment, heightening risks of self-harm and suicide. The report further alleged that the jail did not provide proper oversight to inmates on suicide watch, while making suicide-watch conditions excessively harsh. The DOJ maintained that jail operations from the period of 2014 through the course of its investigation amounted to violations of inmates’ rights under the Eighth and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Five of the seven suicides discussed in the 24-page report took place before the Smith’s tenure as warden began and a Department of Justice release about the report credited jail administrators for their cooperation.

Smith noted that he introduced multiple jail reforms. He secured federal assistance to open a job-readiness program inside the jail to prepare inmates for life after release. He also introduced a drug-dog team to prevent the smuggling of contraband hazardous to inmates inside the jail, particularly drugs. And to complement an NAACP-backed state law expanding the franchise to 83,000 people on probation or parole, Smith started an initiative to register non-convicted inmates to vote-by-mail.

The report nevertheless identified major problems with the jail’s operations and mental health protocols for a period of time that overlapped with Smith’s tenure.

Multiple inmates who spoke to federal investigators during a 2018 site visit to the jail described the suicide-watch program functioning as punishment rather than protection. One jail staff member reported witnessing correction officers and nurses placing inmates on suicide watch out of “malice” rather than a concern for their safety.

“They treat you like an animal,” one inmate said in the report when describing being put on suicide watch. “It’s not help. It’s torture.”

Smith blamed substandard operations in the jail on the Cumberland County correction union, the PBA Local 231.

"We were fought at every turn by a corrupt union who defended incompetent employees and made it known that they would do everything in their power to ensure that I and my Deputy Warden Charles Warren would fail," Smith said.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has tried to close the jail. Those plans have been frustrated by the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners and its rejection of a proposal to expand its jail to hold Cumberland County inmates.

Local 231 has criticized the county and Smith for failing to give staff the support and resources they and inmates need. The union opposes the closing of the jail because it would cost the community local jobs.

In December 2020, toward the end of Smith’s tenure, inmates filed a federal, class-action lawsuit against the jail over its COVID-19 pandemic protocols. The plaintiffs alleged that procedures to limit the spread of the coronavirus were insufficient in keeping them safe. Sixty inmates and 19 correction officers had been infected with the coronavirus by December 2020, and several died of COVID-19.

Building One America and NJ-CARE delivered the letter mentioning its concerns about Smith to U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke on Monday as she was speaking at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City. The letter also said that the groups would consider filing a federal complaint against the state over what it argues is its lack of effort to integrate schools in violation of federal civil rights law.

Steve Young, the president of the South Jersey branch of the National Action Network, was among the activist who delivered the letter to Clarke on Monday. He echoed NJ-CARE’s censure of both the governor over school segregation and the NAACP state conference president.

“NAACP leadership cannot simply sweep under the rug the massive civil rights violations against prison inmates and children, two of the most abused, helpless, and powerless groups of people in our society, especially when they are poor, Black and brown,” Young said in an NJ-CARE news release issued before they delivered the letter to Clarke.