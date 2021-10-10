Group marches on Atlantic City Boardwalk against hate

ATLANTIC CITY — More than 20 people gathered on the Boardwalk on Sunday afternoon to participate in Walk Against Hate, a national movement created by the Anti-Defamation League.
Religious leaders, residents, law enforcement officials and community leaders met on the boards outside of Stockton University and walked half a mile to South Montpelier Avenue while holding signs and chanting.
"It's a walk to demonstrate against hatred, bigotry, antisemitism of all types," said Adam Barker, a member of the Anti-Defamation League's Philadelphia region chapter. "And moving together as a community during a time where we're not motivated by some terrible action, we just wanted to come together and do something positive."
League chapters across the country held marches against hate on Sunday to celebrate the event's 10th anniversary.
The first Walk Against Hate was held in Philadelphia in 2011 and drew 900 participants.
Due to COVID-19, the walk because a virtual event in 2020 that garnered more than 100,000 attendees.
Barker said that despite this year's smaller size, due to COVID-19 precautions, he feels good about the community's support for the cause.
"Typically there's a large march in Philadelphia, but we've scaled back due to COVID-19," Barker said. "But we feel good. We've had tremendous support from the community here in Atlantic City from all aspects from elected officials, law enforcement, residents."
Before the walkers headed out, the group heard speeches from local religious leaders and elected officials.
"Here today, we are trying to accomplish great things, eradicating hatred," Rabbi Jonathan Kremer of Shirat Hayam in Ventnor told the crowd. "Too many Americans are consumed or contorted by hatred, hatred fed by the fire of fear. Fear of those unlike themselves, those who may not be the same color, religion, national origin, who may not share political beliefs. All of that generates fear, which generates hatred."
Officer-In-Charge James Sarkos emphasized the police department's dedication to handling biased crimes.
"I want everyone to know that the Atlantic City Police Department treats biased crimes very seriously," Sarkos said. "We'll make sure that justice prevails and that those people who commit these heinous crimes are held accountable ... hate has no place in Atlantic City, Atlantic County, the state of New Jersey or our country."
A report from the FBI that was released in August showed that in 2021, more than 10,000 Americans reported being a victim of a hate crime due to their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, religion or disability. This is the highest number of reported hate crimes in 12 years.
"I really wish that we didn't have to walk against hate, but the reality is that we do," Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said. "We have to do more in our country to push back against the forces of hate and division. And it's very important that we don't only get together when it's a traumatic scene, when there isn't something negative that happened. Let's walk in unity."
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.