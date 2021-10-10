Group marches on Atlantic City Boardwalk against hate

Before the walkers headed out, the group heard speeches from local religious leaders and elected officials.

"Here today, we are trying to accomplish great things, eradicating hatred," Rabbi Jonathan Kremer of Shirat Hayam in Ventnor told the crowd. "Too many Americans are consumed or contorted by hatred, hatred fed by the fire of fear. Fear of those unlike themselves, those who may not be the same color, religion, national origin, who may not share political beliefs. All of that generates fear, which generates hatred."

Officer-In-Charge James Sarkos emphasized the police department's dedication to handling biased crimes.

"I want everyone to know that the Atlantic City Police Department treats biased crimes very seriously," Sarkos said. "We'll make sure that justice prevails and that those people who commit these heinous crimes are held accountable ... hate has no place in Atlantic City, Atlantic County, the state of New Jersey or our country."

A report from the FBI that was released in August showed that in 2021, more than 10,000 Americans reported being a victim of a hate crime due to their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, religion or disability. This is the highest number of reported hate crimes in 12 years.

"I really wish that we didn't have to walk against hate, but the reality is that we do," Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said. "We have to do more in our country to push back against the forces of hate and division. And it's very important that we don't only get together when it's a traumatic scene, when there isn't something negative that happened. Let's walk in unity."

