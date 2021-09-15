Group honors Richard Somers birthday, vows to return remains to Somers Point

People attend the annual Richard Somers Day event, to coincide with the birthday of Richard Somers in Somers Point Wednesday Sept 15, 2021. The City of Somers Point was named after his family. The city hosting crew members from the USS Somers, a destroyer in the U.S. Navy. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Michelle Dawn Mooney perform the National Anthem during the annual Richard Somers Day event, to coincide with the birthday of Richard Somers in Somers Point Wednesday Sept 15, 2021. The City of Somers Point was named after his family. The city hosting crew members from the USS Somers, a destroyer in the U.S. Navy. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, left and Assemblymen John Armato, right speak at annual Richard Somers Day event, to coincide with the birthday of Richard Somers in Somers Point Wednesday Sept 15, 2021. The City of Somers Point was named after his family. The city hosting crew members from the USS Somers, a destroyer in the U.S. Navy. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, left and Assemblymen John Armato, right speak at annual Richard Somers Day event, to coincide with the birthday of Richard Somers in Somers Point Wednesday Sept 15, 2021. The City of Somers Point was named after his family. The city hosting crew members from the USS Somers, a destroyer in the U.S. Navy. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bob Plante speak at annual Richard Somers Day event, to coincide with the birthday of Richard Somers in Somers Point Wednesday Sept 15, 2021. The City of Somers Point was named after his family. The city hosting crew members from the USS Somers, a destroyer in the U.S. Navy. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bob Plante speak at annual Richard Somers Day event, to coincide with the birthday of Richard Somers in Somers Point Wednesday Sept 15, 2021. The City of Somers Point was named after his family. The city hosting crew members from the USS Somers, a destroyer in the U.S. Navy. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
SOMERS POINT — Nearly 100 people gathered Wednesday to honor 19th-century naval icon Richard Somers on what would be his 243rd birthday.
Residents, elected officials and veterans congregated at the memorial park along Shore Road to hear speeches while sitting in the shadow of a large American flag, raised by the town's fire department.
"What a special day it is here in Somers Point," Mayor Jack Glasser told the crowd. "He (Somers) will always be remembered by this town."
Somers, a fourth-generation descendant of the John Somers who founded Somers Point, was commanding a fire boat called the Intrepid during the First Barbary War when it exploded in Tripoli Harbor in 1804. He was buried with his 12-member crew in a mass grave near the shore.
Since that time, his family and members of the community have sought to have Somers’ remains exhumed and brought back to his hometown.
"We will always continue to try to get his remains returned to Somers Point," Glasser said. "It's a task that I have a passion for ... we want them home. As a veteran, we've always lived to say that we don't leave anyone behind. But we have left Somers and the crew of the Intrepid behind."
Somers was born at the intersection of Bethel and Shore roads in Somers Point in 1778. He attended Episcopal Academy in Burlington County and began his naval career when Commodore John Barry, a family friend, recruited him as a junior officer.
"He was quite an extraordinary man who gained quite a reputation in his very short life," aid Donna Mohr, of the Somers Point Historic Preservation Commission. "It's believed that Richard first went to sea around the time of his father's death in September of 1794, he was just barely 16 years old."
This year's event also marked the 10th reunion of the USS Somers Crewmembers Association, a group of veterans who served on the destroyers named after Somers.
The USS Somers were commissioned on April 3, 1959 and were in service until Nov. 19, 1982.
Since then, crew members far and wide have connected to share their experiences and memories from their time on the ships.
"We (the association) had our initial meeting on April 26, 2010, and we had located 20 individuals who had served on the USS Somers DD947," Member Bob Plante told the crowd. "It wasn't even 18 months later that we broke 200 (former crew members) and as of today, we have 361 members that served aboard the three ships."
Plante said the association has two objectives they are currently working to achieve.
"We will fight to get Richard Somers back on U.S. soil," Plante said. "And we will continue our fight to get another ship named USS Somers."
At the end of the speeches, Lynn MacEwan, vice president of the Somers Point Historical Society, read off each name of the crew on the Intrepid, followed by rendition of "Amazing Grace," played by a lone bagpiper.
