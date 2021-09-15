Group honors Richard Somers birthday, vows to return remains to Somers Point

"He was quite an extraordinary man who gained quite a reputation in his very short life," aid Donna Mohr, of the Somers Point Historic Preservation Commission. "It's believed that Richard first went to sea around the time of his father's death in September of 1794, he was just barely 16 years old."

This year's event also marked the 10th reunion of the USS Somers Crewmembers Association, a group of veterans who served on the destroyers named after Somers.

The USS Somers were commissioned on April 3, 1959 and were in service until Nov. 19, 1982.

Since then, crew members far and wide have connected to share their experiences and memories from their time on the ships.

"We (the association) had our initial meeting on April 26, 2010, and we had located 20 individuals who had served on the USS Somers DD947," Member Bob Plante told the crowd. "It wasn't even 18 months later that we broke 200 (former crew members) and as of today, we have 361 members that served aboard the three ships."

Plante said the association has two objectives they are currently working to achieve.

"We will fight to get Richard Somers back on U.S. soil," Plante said. "And we will continue our fight to get another ship named USS Somers."

At the end of the speeches, Lynn MacEwan, vice president of the Somers Point Historical Society, read off each name of the crew on the Intrepid, followed by rendition of "Amazing Grace," played by a lone bagpiper.

