Group cleans up streets in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Despite Friday's sweltering temperatures, a small group of volunteers set out in the morning on a mission to clean up the streets.

Led by Kellie Cors and Ruan T-Pugh, the group traveled block by block, beginning at the God Is Reaching Out Ministries building on Pacific Avenue and working their way up Texas, Florida, Atlantic and Pacific avenues and the alleyways in between.

Altogether, the group picked up around 15 bags of trash, including seven syringes.

Cors and T-Pugh said the purpose of the event was to not only clean up debris in the area but to "change the narrative" about the resort and its neighborhoods.

"We want to lead with love and by example to show residents and business owners what a clean community looks like," T-Pugh said. "And (show) the effort (that is) needed to maintain so that we can gradually rebuild a safe neighborhood."

The two also hoped the cleanup would allow different people — from local officials to pastors to homeowners to business owners — to come together for one purpose.