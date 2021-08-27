Group cleans up streets in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Despite Friday's sweltering temperatures, a small group of volunteers set out in the morning on a mission to clean up the streets.
Led by Kellie Cors and Ruan T-Pugh, the group traveled block by block, beginning at the God Is Reaching Out Ministries building on Pacific Avenue and working their way up Texas, Florida, Atlantic and Pacific avenues and the alleyways in between.
Altogether, the group picked up around 15 bags of trash, including seven syringes.
Cors and T-Pugh said the purpose of the event was to not only clean up debris in the area but to "change the narrative" about the resort and its neighborhoods.
"We want to lead with love and by example to show residents and business owners what a clean community looks like," T-Pugh said. "And (show) the effort (that is) needed to maintain so that we can gradually rebuild a safe neighborhood."
ATLANTIC CITY — The countdown for the resort's syringe access program to shut down has offic…
The two also hoped the cleanup would allow different people — from local officials to pastors to homeowners to business owners — to come together for one purpose.
"Kellie and I know firsthand that through intentional and purposeful interaction, loving people where they are at and getting local officials involved, change can and will come," Pugh said. "Today was not just a day for cleaning, but active listening and personal reflection. We heard stories of heartache, trauma and despair, and the desire for something new. Locals of all ages and backgrounds stopped by to offer help or just get information."
Cors and T-Pugh hope to make the cleanups a monthly event and are in the process of planning the next one.
Cors is the founder of Peace Amongst Youth & Family Services, an organization that advocates for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. T-Pugh is the owner and managing partner of BAUCE Solutions, a consulting agency that was created to "build Black America back better" by fighting for equal rights and justice.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
