Groundhog tests positive for Atlantic County's 9th rabies case of 2022

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A groundhog from the township has been confirmed positive for rabies, making the case Atlantic County's ninth this year, health officials said Wednesday.

The animal was retrieved June 1 from a farm on Railroad Boulevard. At least one person, a farm worker, is believed to have been exposed to the potentially lethal virus, health officials said in a news release.

The groundhog was taken from the premises by animal control and sent to a state lab, where it tested positive for the virus Wednesday. The worker was instructed to consult their health care provider regarding treatment, health officials said.

A pig on the farm has also been quarantined and will remain so for six months, health officials said.

The viral disease, which is said to commonly be transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or the eyes' mucous membranes, was previously found in Atlantic County in four skunks, one of which tested positive last week, two raccoons, a fox and a cat. Most human cases originate from a bite from an infected animal.

Anyone bitten by a wild animal, regardless of whether the animal is suspected of having rabies, should wash their wound immediately and consult a physician. Bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

Health officials also urge county pet owners to keep up to date on their animals' vaccines.

