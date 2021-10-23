 Skip to main content
Groundbreaking held in Vineland for new senior housing project
Groundbreaking held in Vineland for new senior housing project

VINELAND — City and state officials attended a recent groundbreaking ceremony for the Newcomb Senior Housing Development.

The two-phase project, led by Eastern Pacific Development and Brookfield Construction, will include two four-story, 65-unit mid-rise buildings serving residents 55 and older. Each building will total 60,000 square feet and will incorporate New Jersey Green Home and Energy Star requirements, according to a news release.

It will be located at 66 S. State St., the site of the former Newcomb Hospital. It will feature one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with amenities including a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and emergency call button.

Tenants also will have access to upper floors via two elevators, laundry facilities on each floor and on-site property management with planned social activities and events.

Phase 1 construction is expected to be completed by early 2023.

The $35 million project is being financed in part by federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits in partnership with Enterprise Community Partners and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency.

“Our aging population is so vital to our culture and community, and they deserve the opportunity to age in place with dignity and peace of mind,” Mayor Anthony Fanucci said. “This project is a perfect example of how the local government can work with a creative developer ... to build housing that meets the needs of our seniors, while also playing a strategic role in our downtown revitalization efforts.”

