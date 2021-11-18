Groundbreaking for $18.5 million Atlantic City supermarket set for Thursday

ATLANTIC CITY — City and state officials will hold a ground breaking ceremony Thursday for the new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue.

Last month, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously approved more than $18.5 million in funding for the project.

The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m.

Under the agreement, Village Supermarket Inc. would lease the property for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite on land owned by the CRDA.

Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. The project also includes an approximately 10,400-square-foot mezzanine for administrative support and 227 parking spaces.

The city is considered a “food desert” because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a major supermarket. Food deserts are defined as urban neighborhoods and rural towns without access to fresh, healthy and affordable food.