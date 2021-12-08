Groundbreaking for $15.4 million Atlantic City housing rehabilitation project set for Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization will break ground Friday on a major rehabilitation effort for Buzby Village, a 126-unit affordable housing community that has remained largely untouched since its construction in 1952.
The groundbreaking will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Buzby Village on South Drive.
The $15.4 million rehabilitation project includes new roofs, windows, appliances, flooring, cabinets, lighting, central heating and cooling systems for each unit, front porches, bathrooms, doors, security systems, technologically advanced front and back door lock systems, an upgraded playground, structural reinforcements to the buildings, landscaping and signs.
Mayor Marty Small Sr., Assemblyman-elect Don Guardian, Assemblywoman-elect Claire Swift, Councilman Jesse Kurtz and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency will join residents in officially launching the reconstruction.
While each unit is being rehabbed, residents will be provided with either temporary housing off site or will be moved into a vacant unit on site for the duration of the renovation, which is about three weeks, said Denise Gordy, interim executive director of the Housing Authority. All costs for relocation will be covered by the Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization.
One of the most crucial parts of the project will be the renovations made to the community center. The location will be transformed into a full-service resiliency center that will allow residents to access necessities if a flood were to occur, Gordy said.
The center will be powered by a natural gas generator so residents can access heating and cooling services, showers and charging stations for necessary equipment such as computers, cellphones and oxygen machines.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.