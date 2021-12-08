Groundbreaking for $15.4 million Atlantic City housing rehabilitation project set for Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization will break ground Friday on a major rehabilitation effort for Buzby Village, a 126-unit affordable housing community that has remained largely untouched since its construction in 1952.

The groundbreaking will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Buzby Village on South Drive.

The $15.4 million rehabilitation project includes new roofs, windows, appliances, flooring, cabinets, lighting, central heating and cooling systems for each unit, front porches, bathrooms, doors, security systems, technologically advanced front and back door lock systems, an upgraded playground, structural reinforcements to the buildings, landscaping and signs.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., Assemblyman-elect Don Guardian, Assemblywoman-elect Claire Swift, Councilman Jesse Kurtz and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency will join residents in officially launching the reconstruction.