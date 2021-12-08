 Skip to main content
Groundbreaking for $15.4 million Atlantic City housing rehabilitation project set for Friday
Groundbreaking for $15.4 million Atlantic City housing rehabilitation project set for Friday

Groundbreaking is set for Friday for a $15.4 million rehabilitation project at the Buzby Village public housing complex in Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization will break ground Friday on a major rehabilitation effort for Buzby Village, a 126-unit affordable housing community that has remained largely untouched since its construction in 1952.

The groundbreaking will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Buzby Village on South Drive.

The $15.4 million rehabilitation project includes new roofs, windows, appliances, flooring, cabinets, lighting, central heating and cooling systems for each unit, front porches, bathrooms, doors, security systems, technologically advanced front and back door lock systems, an upgraded playground, structural reinforcements to the buildings, landscaping and signs.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., Assemblyman-elect Don Guardian, Assemblywoman-elect Claire Swift, Councilman Jesse Kurtz and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency will join residents in officially launching the reconstruction.

While each unit is being rehabbed, residents will be provided with either temporary housing off site or will be moved into a vacant unit on site for the duration of the renovation, which is about three weeks, said Denise Gordy, interim executive director of the Housing Authority. All costs for relocation will be covered by the Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization.

One of the most crucial parts of the project will be the renovations made to the community center. The location will be transformed into a full-service resiliency center that will allow residents to access necessities if a flood were to occur, Gordy said.

The center will be powered by a natural gas generator so residents can access heating and cooling services, showers and charging stations for necessary equipment such as computers, cellphones and oxygen machines.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

