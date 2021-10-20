Ground breaking for $18.5 million Atlantic City supermarket set for Nov. 18

ATLANTIC CITY — Plans are to break ground Nov. 18 on an $18.5 million ShopRite supermarket on Baltic Avenue, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced during Tuesday's mayoral debate at Stockton University city campus.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority’s Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved more than $18.5 million in funding for the project.

Under the agreement, Village Supermarket Inc. would lease the property for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. The project also includes an approximately 10,400-square-foot mezzanine for administrative support and 227 parking spaces.

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a major supermarket. Food deserts are defined as urban neighborhoods and rural towns without access to fresh, healthy and affordable food.

The resort has been without a major grocery store for more than 15 years. The nearest supermarkets are in neighboring Ventnor and Absecon, though the resort does have a discount grocer, Save A Lot, and a number of bodegas.

Access to high-quality foods was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City should take to return to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Murphy, highlighted the city’s issues.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.