ATLANTIC CITY — The nonprofit Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, or C.R.O.P.S., was happy to be included in a proposal from Village Super Market for a new grocery store in Atlantic City.

But maybe the company could have talked with them first.

“They didn’t contact us prior to putting out that document,” said Alicia Newcomb, the C.R.O.P.S. executive director, when contacted last week. She said the group welcomes the chance to talk and potentially work with the supermarket chain, regardless of whether the company receives the grocery contract.

Village Super Market was one of four companies to submit a proposal to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to bring a full-service grocery store to Atlantic City, with the hope of ending the city’s status as a food desert.

Also submitting proposals were JAS Group Enterprise, Save Philly Stores and Bailing International Firm, according to CRDA, which listed the respondents to its request for proposals during a meeting June 8. Proposals include mixed use development, including a plan that would include a residential component.

The CRDA had previously committed to spending $18.7 million to build a supermarket at Baltic and Indiana avenues, where there is now a parking lot. The plan was to lease that building to Village Super Market for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite, which would have been one of several the chain operates in the region.

But that deal fell through, after a high-profile groundbreaking and close to a year of talks. Even in announcing that talks had ended this year, the CRDA said Village Super Market could submit a new proposal.

The executive summary of the proposal promised 125 jobs in the construction phase of the project and between 75 and 150 permanent full-time jobs when completed, envisioning a $40 million impact to the local economy.

Four submit proposals for Atlantic City supermarket Village Super Market is again asking the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to select…

Some details of the summary of the proposal were redacted in the version released by the CRDA, potentially including some of the financial elements of the plan. The summary indicates financing for the proposal would require cooperation from government agencies, including the CRDA, the city, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the Atlantic County Improvement Authority.

The proposal cites a CRDA award of $350,000 to C.R.O.P.S. for an urban farming plan.

“Village welcomes the opportunity to explore partnership opportunities with C.R.O.P.S. to assist in building out their vision for urban farms in Atlantic City, and in raising the additional $350,000 in funding required by the CRDA to fully fund the program,” the proposal reads.

C.R.O.P.S. is eager for the conversation, Newcomb said.

Newcomb reached out to the company after a summary of its proposal for an Atlantic City supermarket became public. She said she heard back June 27, and there are plans for a call with company representatives in July, after the next meeting of the CRDA Board of Directors planned for July 18.

But changing a community from a food desert “goes beyond simply adding a grocery store,” Newcomb said.

Attempts to arrange an interview with a representative of Village Super Market were unsuccessful.

A company spokesperson responded to the request with a prepared statement: “Village Super Market has submitted a proposal to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. We are excited to be part of the process with the hope of building a full-service grocery store bringing fresh food and an exceptional shopping experience to the residents of Atlantic City.”

ShopRite owner vies for Atlantic City supermarket ... again Village Super Market is again asking the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to select…

The Bailing International Group proposes a 55,000-square-foot facility, with 45,000 square feet of that dedicated to a grocery store, to include prepared dishes and Jersey Fresh items. The supermarket would also include “American, Asian and Latino food sales areas” that would reflect the diverse population of Atlantic City.

The proposal also includes 10,000 square feet of restaurants and other food vendors. It envisions outdoor space in the parking lot reserved for festivals and special events. That proposal estimates $21.6 million in business in the first year.

JAS Group Enterprise of Princeton cited its experience in Atlantic City in its proposal, which calls for a 35,000-square-foot grocery and 116 workforce apartments, along with 18,000 square feet of retail.

“We believe the grocery store will fill a vacuum from city residents, employees, students and visitors, as the urban center has lacked a full-service supermarket for more than 15 years,” the proposal reads.

Save Philly Stores, of Broomall, Pennsylvania, owns and operates the Save-A-Lot in Atlantic City’s Renaissance Plaza and another dozen stores around greater Philadelphia. The company is owned by Shawn and Susan Rinnier. The summary of that proposal, too, included a redacted section, with a single paragraph blacked out in the publicly posted version.

In a 2021 interview, Shawn Rinnier discussed plans to modernize the Save-A-Lot store and said it would be difficult to compete with a supermarket around the corner that benefited from public money.

“I’d love to pay $1 a year,” he said at the time.

The company said it is well positioned to design, develop and build a new store on Baltic Avenue. The proposal indicates there are 230 Save-A-Lot stores operating in neighborhoods that would otherwise be classified as food deserts — those viewed as lacking immediate access to affordable, nutritious food — and cited experience in urban communities, including Atlantic City.

“The proposed project would consist of a 24,500 square foot Save A Lot together with approximately 200 parking spaces operating 24 hours a day. The site plan is designed to allow for the development of two retail outparcels of approximately 4,500 and 3,000 square feet to complement the grocery store, but this proposal includes only the development and operation of the grocery store,” the summary of the proposal states.

The proposal also cites the company’s community engagement, including donations to community groups, schools and other organizations.

Officials with the CRDA had no immediate answer to when a vote on the proposals may come before the Board of Directors. There was no discussion of the proposals, or mention of the supermarket project, during the board’s most recent meeting June 20.

Karen Martin, the authority’s acting communications director, previously said the process typically takes about 12 weeks from the proposal to an in-house review process before being brought to the board for a vote.