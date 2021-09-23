Grieving family fights to change custody laws as it prepares for slain daughter's funeral

Maddox said he intended no bad blood between himself and Cruse. His only aim was to regain custody of his daughter.

“I don’t know what happened. I wasn’t trying to be mean to her or nothing. I just wanted my baby back. That’s it,” he said Thursday. “She took my baby’s life from me. From my family — from her sister.”

The family hopes a tragedy like the deaths of Aleyah and Royal is preventable in the future so no child is ever “collateral damage" again.

“Aleyah’s Law is something that we have discussed forming,” Barnett said.

The family's proposed vision for a preventive tool is in the form of a database where any parent who is awarded custody could enter their child’s name and custody orders into it and it would cross-check agencies such as the Social Security Administration, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Transportation Security Administration, Department of Education, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and police departments nationwide.