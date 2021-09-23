Grieving family fights to change custody laws as it prepares for slain daughter's funeral

“Breathe.”
That’s what community advocate and relative Karen Barnett told Kevin Maddox on a video call Thursday — the same day as a preliminary hearing was postponed for Retta Cruse, the mother of his slain daughter Aleyah.
Cruse, 35, was set to appear in a Phoenix courtroom Thursday morning after being charged with two counts of murder in the Sept. 8 deaths of her daughters Aleyah, 9, and Royal, 4.
Maddox had fought Cruse for custody the past two years in the New Jersey courts. In August 2019, a New Jersey Superior Court judge issued a court order stating that Cruse was in violation of a custody agreement and Aleyah was to be returned to New Jersey.
But Maddox was never reunited with Aleyah.
On Thursday, he struggled to keep his composure during a 30-minute online interview with reporters.
“We had big dreams for her (Aleyah)," said Maddox. "Now she will never be able to do any of that."
Cruse is expected to appear in an Arizona Superior Court on Friday morning, although that could change if she is indicted, an Arizona court spokesman said.
Just before 6 p.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a call of an adult male outside his residence pleading for help, Sgt. Andy Williams of the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement Sept. 9.
Upon arrival, officers found the two girls dead on a bed and Cruse suffering from what were believed to be self-inflicted stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, according to the probable cause statement.
Cruse is accused of giving the girls medications, causing them to overdose. The probable cause statement detailed how a prescription pill was found near the girls' mouths. Neither girl had obvious injuries, police said.
Police said Cruse barricaded herself in her bedroom and left a handwritten note explaining the situation.
According to investigators, Royal's biological father, Michael Coleman, said Cruse was upset over a recent court hearing where she was losing custody of one of her daughters.
Barnett said Maddox attempted to contact law enforcement agencies on multiple occasions over the course of two years to remove Aleyah from Cruse's care.
When he reached out for a wellness check, Maddox said police in Arizona did not get back to him. When he finally reached them, again by phone, he was told Aleyah was "fine."
"Despite all his due diligence, none of the law enforcement agencies assisted him and the end result is that there are now two children whose lives have been lost," said Barnett. “The system failed him, but more importantly, the system left two children in danger and they both ended up losing their lives.”
Maddox said he intended no bad blood between himself and Cruse. His only aim was to regain custody of his daughter.
“I don’t know what happened. I wasn’t trying to be mean to her or nothing. I just wanted my baby back. That’s it,” he said Thursday. “She took my baby’s life from me. From my family — from her sister.”
The family hopes a tragedy like the deaths of Aleyah and Royal is preventable in the future so no child is ever “collateral damage" again.
“Aleyah’s Law is something that we have discussed forming,” Barnett said.
The family's proposed vision for a preventive tool is in the form of a database where any parent who is awarded custody could enter their child’s name and custody orders into it and it would cross-check agencies such as the Social Security Administration, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Transportation Security Administration, Department of Education, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and police departments nationwide.
“Knowing that there are corrections to the system that failed Aleyah and Kevin, and Royal, and legislation that proactively protects others that will come behind, is an excellent deposit in the debt that the system owes, not just to Aleyah and Royal and Kevin, but to every child that has lost their life due to system failures,” said Barnett, reading from a statement prepared by the family. “A conviction or convictions will not provide a measure of justice that erases the pain. Nothing will.”
A funeral service in honor of Aleyah will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at True Vine Pentecostal Church, 100 S. 2nd St., Millville.
In a post on Facebook about the funeral plans, Kevin said, “My baby loved purple, anything is appreciated."
Aleyah also loved to read. Her family has asked that books or monetary donations be made to the Bridgeton Municipal Alliance, 181 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302, to create free libraries for children in the community.
