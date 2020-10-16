 Skip to main content
Greyhound resuming NYC bus service to Atlantic City casinos
Greyhound casino bus

The bus terminal inside Bally's Atlantic City.

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — After a seven-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, Greyhound Lines Inc. will resume bus service next week to the city's casinos from New York City.

Starting Monday, direct bus service from the Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal to Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City, Resorts Casino Hotel and Tropicana Atlantic City will start back up. The first bus leaving New York is scheduled to depart at 7 a.m., and the first return trip is listed for 1 p.m.

The buses to the Atlantic City casinos include $20 slot play, a reduction of $5 from the pre-pandemic bonus offered to riders.

A round trip fare between New York and Atlantic City ranges between $60 and $75, depending on several factors, including whether the ride is booked online or at the terminal.

Bus service to the casinos stopped shortly after the gambling parlors were ordered closed March 16 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The city's nine casinos were permitted to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity. 

Greyhound continued service to the Atlantic City Bus Terminal while the casinos were closed, but Lucky Streak routes were stopped.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

