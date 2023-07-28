SOMERS POINT — Gregory Gregory says his fight to retain the right to use the phrase "Taco Tuesday" is bigger than a legal battle.

“I hate to say it's David and Goliath, but it's David and Goliath,” Gregory says of the battle his restaurant, Gregory's on Shore Road, faces against taco giant Taco Bell.

On May 16, Taco Bell filed a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to remove the trademark owned by Taco John's, a Wyoming-based taco chain that also claims to have coined the phrase. Taco John's, which operates nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states, originally vowed to fight and retain the right to the phrase but has since given up.

“We've always prided ourselves on being the home of Taco Tuesday, but paying millions of dollars to lawyers to defend our mark just doesn't feel like the right thing to do,” said Taco John's CEO Jim Creel in a statement on their website. “As we've said before, we're lovers, not fighters.”

But the fight is far from over. Taco John's had the exclusive right to use the phrase in all 50 states except one: New Jersey. The reason New Jersey was excluded stems from an agreement between Gregory's and Taco John's 34 years ago to share the use of the phrase.

Gregory maintains he coined the phrase in 1979 when he and his cousin, Walt, took over the eatery that's been in their family since 1946. He had been working at a restaurant/bar in Philadelphia, at the site of the former Gallery shopping center off Market Street. As he watched a line form day after day at a taco shop in the mall, he was curious about the popularity of the item he had never tasted and finally tried one.

“I had never heard of it, didn't know anything about it,” he said. “I ordered one, sat down, took one bite and, I can swear on my children, that's the last bite of a taco I've ever had. I thought it was terrible. I just didn't like anything about it.”

But he could see the taco had legs and brought up the idea when they were brainstorming for the reopening of Gregory's. Unfortunately, no one shared his enthusiasm for the Mexican dish, but he eventually convinced them that the taco might be the ingredient to combat rival bar and restaurant Tony Marts, which was running a 50-cent drink special called “Drink and Drown” on Wednesday nights.

“So I said, let's do it on Tuesday, cut their legs off and we'll call it Taco Tuesday," he said. "We did it because it was completely different than anything down here.”

At that time in 1979, South Jersey was also experiencing a boom in the form of casino gaming. Resorts had just opened in Atlantic City, Caesars was running a close second, and all of a sudden locals were reaping the benefits of a new, prosperous industry that offered good jobs.

“So they're spending like the Russians are two towns away,” he quips of his customers' good fortune. “How could you hate three tacos for a dollar? And we kept that for a couple decades.”

While the first few weeks of Taco Tuesdays were slow, sales continued to climb until they were filling the place every Tuesday night. A former professor and customer of Gregory's who could also see the value of Taco Tuesday urged him to trademark the phrase and initiated the paperwork, helped find a patent attorney and in 1982 saw the granting of the trademark.

In 1989 when it was time to renew the patent, they were informed they had never broken the border of New Jersey and a national chain, Taco John's, challenged their patent and the aforementioned agreement was reached.

“And everything's been fine. When I did it, nobody cared. It's 44 years later and Taco Bell thinks it's unfair to the world for me to have a trademark like that. They have trademarks for the crunch wrap fajita rita, or whatever the heck it's called. Nobody's telling them to take it off,” Gregory said.

With Taco John's out of the way, Taco Bell has narrowed its sights on the little Somers Point eatery, and the support has been overwhelming, Gregory said. The story has been reported in local and national media outlets, along with social media and even the city itself.

On Thursday, City Council presented Gregory and his family with a resolution in support of their fight.

“With them supporting Taco Tuesday, supporting us and supporting the fact that Taco Tuesday was born in the city of Somers Point, that will make it official. For them to say we're backing you, that's huge. It also makes me a little sad because that's been something that we've had with pride. We have a United States of America trademark. Not that it's a great big deal, but it felt like a big deal to us. And now we have to give it up?" he said.

Gregory says he's not only standing firm on his principles, but also for his family-run business.

“I did it to protect my business' interest. That's all. It's a business decision, and it should be left alone because I was granted, I've paid my dues, every time it comes up we submit our check, every time we get reviewed we pass,” he said.

The David and Goliath analogy is pretty accurate. Gregory's cozy Somers Point location hosts a sizable bar and dining room. Taco Bell has 6,500 locations in the United States and worldwide serving over 2 billion tacos each year, according to Beef2Live, a beef industry information source. The taco giant even enlisted the help of basketball great LeBron James to plead its case in commercials. James made his own bid to use the Taco Tuesday parlance but gave it up.

“It's just me,” said Gregory. “They're big business, and they're making big business decisions. I just feel if the trademark office weasels out and gives it out to the world, that just doesn't seem fair. Taco Bell should back off.”

He did get a call from Taco Bell CEO Mark King this week to talk about the situation, with lawyers, but he's cautious about it.

"He's got some ideas for us," Gregory says. "It's a start. I just want to hear what he has to say. I'm not agreeing to anything anyway. Not at this first meting. I still have to talk to my family."

The issue has had a positive impact on his business. Gregory's brought back some of the vintage Taco Tuesday T-shirts, which they're selling all over the country, and they're selling a lot of tacos along with other menu items. Taco Tuesday was intended to be a gift to the locals, only held offseason from September to Memorial Day. They get lots of people coming in during the summer, thinking it's Taco Tuesday, who will still dine at Gregory's to see what the fuss is about and support the restaurant.

"It started here in Somers Point. This is ground zero," said Max Slusher, a longtime customer from Somers Point at the bar recently with his wife, Andrea. "They can't take that away from this place."

Slusher agrees that, beside the bragging rights, there is a huge business aspect.

"I can understand why they want to control it. If you control it you get the copyright and you're able to market that around the country. But Gregory's has had the term and been using it for 50 years. He's already beaten them to the punch."

Janice Picknally, another Somers Point local and customer, says it's a shame that the fun of Taco Tuesday, when locals can get together, have a few drinks and munch on a taco, is being threatened by big business.

"I feel sorry for Mr. Gregory because this is a great establishment," she said. "And Taco Tuesday is a big part of it. I am not a Taco Bell fan whatsoever."

But customer and fan support doesn't always cover the bills. Gregory has received estimates that the court battle could cost anywhere from $250,000 to $1 million. That's a lot of tacos to sell. He's been offered GoFundMe help but declined because he believes there are other causes in more need.

Gregory says the case could finally come to a head in court in 2024. How long can he put up the good fight?

“The end for me is, I'm still going to have Taco Tuesday and if it goes south and everybody gets Taco Tuesday then everybody gets Taco Tuesday. No matter what happens, Taco Tuesday will be here the first Tuesday after Labor Day,” he said.