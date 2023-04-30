The Green Thumb Garden Club in Somers Point will sponsor a citywide "Pride in the Point" Garden contest in June.
Residents of Somers Point can create flower or vegetable gardens, including those utilizing containers and window boxes, for the competition. Residents can also nominate a friend or neighbor's garden.
Categories for the garden contest include Flower Gardens — small, medium or large; Vegetable Gardens; Window Boxes & Container Gardens; Club Members Only; and Commercial Business Gardens/Containers.
The entry deadline is Tuesday, June 20, with judging taking place the week of June 26. Entry forms can be picked up at Somers Point City Hall and the Somers Point branch of the Atlantic County Library System. Nominations can be mailed along with contact information to the Green Thumb Garden Club, 30 N. Village Drive, Somers Point.
People are also reading…
For more information, call 609-703-9170 or email rosemaryevans@verizon.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.