Green gold rush as New Jersey legal weed gets closer

That’s only right, said DeVeaux.

The dispensaries will also have to pay a conversion fee, ranging from $300,000 to $1 million, depending on the size of the operation.

“They can make the transition, but there’s a price to do it,” DeVeaux said. He called the fees appropriate and consistent with what has been done in other states.

The 12 current license holders will have to show not only that they have enough cannabis to supply their current customers who have medical marijuana cards, but that sales to other adults will not impact the statewide supply for the medicinal market.

A 2019 state report found that the existing medical marijuana facilities struggled to keep up with rising demand as the number of patients grew.

“As we’ve been painfully aware, New Jersey is in need of more product and more dispensaries,” DeVeaux said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lawsuits stalled a plan to add 24 medical marijuana licenses in 2019. Some local businesses have applications for licenses in that round but do not know when the next step may come. Applicants say they were told all summer to expect a decision on the next round of licenses in the short term, but no announcement came.