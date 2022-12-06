Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority wins two Tourism Excellence Awards

WILDWOOD — The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority won two Tourism Excellence Awards from the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association last week at a conference in Atlantic City.
The awards, in the public relations and advertising categories, recognized the authority's past two years of ad campaigns.
“To be recognized in two highly competitive categories for our 2021-2022 campaigns is a testament to our dedication to making the Wildwoods stand out as a top family vacation destination at the Jersey Shore,” said John Siciliano, executive director and chief financial officer of GWTIDA.
Last year's "We Are Ready When You Are … And We’re Saving You A Seat” campaign focused on keeping visitors safe in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while getting locals to "drive on down" to the Wildwoods.
This year's "Love Those Wildwood Days" campaign highlighted the island's free, award-winning beaches, boardwalks, amusement piers, dining, doo-wop architecture and other unique attractions.
The ad campaigns were conceived and executed by public relations agency Suasion Communications Group, as well as advertisement agency Aloysius, Butler & Clark.
