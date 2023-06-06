WILDWOOD — After leaving Cape May, where he most recently worked as deputy city manager, Louis M. Belasco said he is happy to again work in the Wildwoods, where he has been named the next executive director of the Greater Wildwood Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

“My heart and soul is in the Wildwoods. It runs through my bloodstream,” he said Tuesday.

Plus, he has walked to the office at the Wildwoods Convention Center a couple of times, and that takes him less time than did the drive to Cape May from his home in Wildwood Crest.

Belasco officially starts July 1, replacing longtime Executive Director John Siciliano, who will retire June 30. But Belasco was already at the GWTIDA offices this week. He was appointed to the position by the authority’s Board of Directors on April 20.

“I am looking forward to serving in this new role and working alongside the outstanding GWTIDA team to continue their great work in promoting the Wildwoods,” Belasco said.

His career began in North Wildwood, Belasco said, where he served as tax assessor and city administrator. Belasco also worked as tax assessor for West Cape May and in his Cape May position served as tax assessor and flood plain manager under other titles.

Belasco attended Wildwood Catholic High School and is a graduate of Drexel University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and management.

He declined to release his salary as the new executive director, saying he had to confirm that it would be public record.

The announcement of his hiring did not include a salary for the position.

Siciliano worked at GWTIDA for close to three decades.

“Under Siciliano’s leadership, the Wildwoods have grown into a top tourism and meetings destination,” reads the announcement of the change in leadership. “Siciliano oversaw the construction and 2002 opening of the Wildwoods Convention Center, which hosts numerous annual conventions, meetings, banquets, sports and youth events, and concerts.”

GWTIDA began in 1993, consolidating the tourism promotions for Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood. It operates the Wildwoods Convention Center and markets the island’s economy.

The authority works on more than 160 special events and festivals. That includes the National Marbles Tournament, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, set to take place on the beach from June 19 to 22.

Public documents show a budget of close to $3.5 million for the authority.

Officials with the authority expect continued growth in the resort.

“The Wildwoods are bullish on commercial business growth in 2023,” reads a statement from the authority earlier this year. “Nationally recognized names such as Starbucks and Sinclair Oil Corporation have entered the scene in the Wildwoods, and they are joined by a lengthy list of businesses, expansions, and top-to-bottom hotel renovations taking place.”

The authority cited planned new hotels as well as renovations of existing properties and continued development along the commercial corridor of Pacific Avenue. Officials also mentioned plans for rental cottages to be built this year by Mudhen Brewing Company.

This year, Siciliano cited a record-breaking tourism season for the Wildwoods in 2022, and his hopes to exceed that for 2023. This week, he endorsed Belasco for the job.

“Having served GWTIDA and the Wildwoods community for the last 27½ years has been an extremely rewarding experience for me, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I am grateful for the opportunity, and I am confident that under Lou's leadership, the Wildwoods will continue to thrive and achieve continued success,” Siciliano said.

The authority operates differently than the municipalities where Belasco has spent his career, and performs a different function. But he said every new job is unique, with new systems to navigate and new tasks to understand.

“One of the joys of life is learning new things and trying out new challenges,” Belasco said.