CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Two female greater rhea arrived at the Cape May Park & Zoo this week, according to officials. Greater rhea are flightless birds native to South America and cousins to the ostrich.

The birds are about 1 years old, and came to the zoo from Six Flags Great Adventure, according to Cape May Zoo associate veterinarian Dr. Alexander Ernst. They are living with the capybara in the South American section of the zoo, Ernst said.

"The continued growth of our zoo family is exciting to the staff and adds to the educational experience of visitors of all ages. I encourage everyone to make a trip to the zoo as often as possible to see how it changes and becomes better each time you go," said Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski.

The Cape May Zoo is free and open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The zoo is located at 707 Route 9 North.