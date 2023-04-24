Students in grades 5-12 are invited to audition for two upcoming Greater Ocean City Theatre Company performances.
The Junior Company is in need of student actors for two performances this summer — "Mean Girls: High School Edition," with shows taking place July 21 and 22; and Legally Blonde Jr., with performances on Aug. 25 and 26.
"Mean Girls" is open to students who will be in grades 9-12 in September 2023, as well as current high school seniors of the class of 2023. "Legally Blonde Jr." is open to students who will be in grades 5-8 in September 2023.
Auditions for both shows will take place Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. Auditions are by appointment only, and students need only choose one of the two days. Performances will be held at the Ocean City Music Pier. Auditions will take place at the OCTC Studio, located at 1501 West Ave.
To learn more or register for an appointment, visit oceancitytheatrecompany.com.
