Greater Egg Harbor officials make final push to get out vote for Oct. 6 referendum

A campaign for a proposal to bring new turf fields and other improvements to Greater Egg Harbor schools is in the homestretch.

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District is making a final push to get the word out about an Oct. 6 referendum over a $21 million project to improve athletic, recreational and other facilities to all three of its high schools — Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek. It held a virtual town hall about the vote on Sept. 21, and has toured local municipal meetings to hear residents’ questions about the plan.

As part of their push, district officials have said the new projects are needed to improve experiences for Greater Egg Harbor families and students while making sure they remain competitive with neighboring districts.

“We have great programs, we have great facilities here, but we’ve fallen behind a little bit, if we’re being honest,” Cedar Creek Principal Scott Parker said at the Sept. 21 town hall.

Should the referendum be approved, the three Greater Egg Harbor high schools would receive new, multi-sport turf fields at their respective stadiums. Turf, the district maintains, would help the field better drain rainwater, require less maintenance and better withstand heavy use.

Being more durable overall and resilient to rainouts, the turf fields could be made more readily accessible. Oakcrest Principal Michael McGhee said the fields could be used regularly for practice and games by a variety of high school sports and programs beyond football, including marching band and lacrosse. District officials said that being able to play at their school’s central stadium would be an important experience for student athletes, making them feel valued.

Oakcrest Athletic Director Dave Bennett said he has seen enthusiasm for the idea among his students.

“They’re extremely excited for it, they can’t wait to get on there,” Bennet said in a recent interview with The Press of Atlantic City.

The fields could also be of use to the schools’ neighbors. Oakcrest is in communication with nearby William Davies Middle School about having its teams use the new turf fields, as well as the Hamilton Knights and Mays Landing Lakers youth-football teams, McGhee said. District Superintendent James Reina said Absegami and Cedar Creek high schools are having similar conversations with neighboring middle school and youth teams in Galloway Township and Egg Harbor City, respectively.

“The vision is this is going to be their fields also,” McGhee said.

Greater Egg Harbor officials have said that giving younger children access to the fields on which the varsity teams play would help build enthusiasm and school spirit. They would become familiar with the high school and look forward to playing there when they got older. McGhee said that having the field be able to serve as an asset to neighboring teams in town would help build a sense of community around Oakcrest, while nurturing “Falcon pride.”

“If you look at successful areas and successful schools, you have a whole buy-in with the community,” McGhee said. “We want to make sure that they know this is Mays Landing high school here in this community.”

The three schools would, in addition, receive LED lighting, new scoreboards, new or improved field houses and upgrades to their soccer fields. They would also have their tennis courts and tracks resurfaced and grounds would be made more accessible.

Oakcrest and Absegami in particular would receive bleachers with updated accessibility features in their gyms, as well as parking lots for some fields. Irrigation would also be extended to the two schools’ junior varsity baseball, soccer and softball fields, as well as irrigation for Absegami’s upgraded grass varsity soccer field. Absegami would see the removal of its trailer addition in exchange for the creation of a new basketball court replete with tables and benches.

There is an array of non-sports renovations that an affirmative referendum vote would effect. The lighting and sound systems in auditoriums at all three schools would be improved, with the latter allowing for the installation of wireless microphones. Reina has said that the sound systems would now be uniform across the district, making them more efficient to operate, while saving money on microphone-rental costs. Dust-collection systems, moreover, would be added to the Oakcrest and Absegami woodshops.

As with the turf fields, there are discussions to have the renovated auditorium be available for use for other drama and music programs from the neighboring community.

While enlarging their schools’ role in the community, district officials said the improvements communicate the district’s commitment to the wellbeing of its students.

“It may seem like a luxury, it may seem like an aesthetic thing, but it is important to the students,” Absegami Athletic Director Steve Fortis said at the town hall. “It does have an impact on how they perform and how they do their school work when they believe that we care about what the facility looks like.”

During the town hall, residents submitted questions which were then read by a moderator, with some expressing concerns over cost.

One resident questioned how the referendum would benefit residents who do not have children in the district. Greater Egg Harbor officials have argued that the referendum projects would make local schools more attractive to homebuyers, thereby helping boost property values and financially benefiting all residents. The sports, music, theater and arts performance, moreover, is a community amenity that people can attend even if they do not have students in the district.

The project is also less expensive because of an extraordinary amount of state debt-service aid being offered, district officials said. The state has pledged just over $8.87 million toward the $21 million project — far greater than a $2 million figure that the state had previously offered — because it has deemed more projects eligible for aid, including the repairs made to the tracks and tennis courts. The state, in all, will assume around 42% of the principal and interest on the bond. The district is to draw on an additional $1.25 million from its capital reserves to finance the project. These capital reserves have been buoyed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the district save money on the cancellation of events due to public-health shutdowns.

“We’ve made this referendum as cheap as we can make it by using federal dollars and getting that extra state aid,” Reina said. “(It) allows us to address a decade’s worth of work up front in one opportunity.”

The district has also directly received $9 million in federal pandemic-relief aid to improve its HVAC system, purchase Google Chromebooks and bring on mental health workers and additional staff. These direct benefits lessen the total for which the district will ultimately have to bond.

With state aid and capital reserve funds, the total bond debt to be paid via taxes is just under $10.9 million. (The total amount being bonded for will still total $19.8 million as the state would be considered a debt holder.)

If the referendum passes, the average homeowner in the district would see a slight annual tax increase of $14.68 in Egg Harbor City; $20.04 in Galloway Township; $19.01 in Hamilton Township; and $22.57 in Mullica Township, according to district officials.

The district would issue its new bond just as it retires debt incurred by an earlier 2001-2002 bond involving an expansion at Absegami — meaning that homeowners would not be projected to see tax increases overall due to district debt.

The district cannot offer a breakdown of individual project costs until the projects are put out to bid. Officials have said they have been cautious in their cost estimates, doing their calculations based off of pessimistic scenarios for inflation and interest rates.

When asked why they chose to bid in October rather than during the November general election, district officials have said that it would allow them to get a head start in putting the contracts out to bid — an important benefit given recent supply-chain disruptions. The state too, would be able to deliver the pledged debt-service aid earlier if the referendum takes place in October.

The early start date will also preempt rising interest rates, which are anticipated to rise in the near future as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates to reign in inflation.

Having projects at all three schools put to bid at once also makes the projects more attractive to potential contractors, hopefully lowering the overall cost for the district.

Overall district officials argue it is the ideal time for a project that would see their schools take on a more prominent role in the community.

“We have kind of this idyllic vision of getting back to high schools as the center of communities,” Reina said.

The referendum vote will be Thursday, Oct. 6, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registered voters in Egg Harbor City and Galloway, Hamilton and Mullica townships are eligible to participate. Those interested in receiving mail-in ballots must request them from the county by Thursday. Additional information about the vote and polling locations can be found at https://vote.gehrhsd.net/vote-info.