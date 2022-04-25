Greater Atlantic City Chamber announces award show date

ATLANTIC CITY — The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce will honor business and community leaders during its Business Excellence Awards event May 17.
The event begins at 5:30 a.m., in the Ocean Ballroom, at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.
Awards will be presented after a cocktail reception, the Chamber said Monday.
Tickets are $100 per person for Chamber members and $150 for non-members, the Chamber said.
Besides businesses and community leaders, the Chamber will honor organizations involved in managing the city's COVID-19 vaccine megasite last year, the Chamber said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.