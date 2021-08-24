Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point has new ownership

SOMERS POINT — The Greate Bay Country Club has announced it's now under new ownership, Liza Costandino, the club's spokesperson said Tuesday.

Led by Frank Ruocco and a group of partners, the new team is set to take take the club's hospitality to the next level, Costandino said in a statement.

The group has more than 30 years of successful partnerships under their belt and most recently were credited with opening Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

“Thanks to Mark Benevento’s leadership for the last 18 years, Greate Bay has flourished as a vibrant private club,” Ruocco said. "My partners and I are committed to introducing a new level of hospitality to Greate Bay through future reinvestment in the club, its amenities, and team members.”

The club opened as the Ocean City Country Club in 1923. The original golf course was designed by the world's first professional golfer Willie Park Jr., and has attracted celebrities and golf enthusiasts from across the world including Arnold Palmer, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, among others.

