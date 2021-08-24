 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point has new ownership
0 comments
top story

Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point has new ownership

{{featured_button_text}}
ats greate bay (copy)

Mark Benevento, former co-owner of Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point pictured in 2009. 

 Archives

SOMERS POINT — The Greate Bay Country Club has announced it's now under new ownership, Liza Costandino, the club's spokesperson said Tuesday.

Led by Frank Ruocco and a group of partners, the new team is set to take take the club's hospitality to the next level, Costandino said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group has more than 30 years of successful partnerships under their belt and most recently were credited with opening Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

“Thanks to Mark Benevento’s leadership for the last 18 years, Greate Bay has flourished as a vibrant private club,” Ruocco said. "My partners and I are committed to introducing a new level of hospitality to Greate Bay through future reinvestment in the club, its amenities, and team members.”

The club opened as the Ocean City Country Club in 1923. The original golf course was designed by the world's first professional golfer Willie Park Jr., and has attracted celebrities and golf enthusiasts from across the world including Arnold Palmer, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, among others.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News