Great white visits fishermen off Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY — A group of fishermen were greeted by what likely was an unexpected visitor while trolling Townsend's Inlet's surrounding waters Saturday.

Cell phone video captured over the weekend shows what U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape May said was a 12-foot great white shark scouring the waters leisurely when it came near a fishing boat.

A few of the boat's passengers can be heard in the background shouting about being visited by what is often thought of as a vicious creature.

The video was shared on social media by Coast Guard Station Cape May and has been viewed over 253,000 times since being posted. It has also received dozens of comments from users in awe of the animal's proximity to the boat.

One public misconception is that the first weeks of June are too early for shark sitings, especially great whites, said Bob Schoelkopf, director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.

Sea life has already begun appearing out of the water, stranded along the Jersey Shore until someone - if anyone comes - calls for the center for help or assists the animal out to sea.

Great whites and other sharks, Schoelkopf said, typically follow their food sources. Given that seals are heading north toward New England, great whites are following to prey on them for survival.

"They're around," Schoelkopf said.

Oftentimes, great whites are tracked by researchers who follow their every move. They'll note when one of the sharks swipes the coast on its way north, using GPS technology that pinpoints each location where the animal visited, Shoelkopf said.

