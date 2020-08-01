Isaias is in the Bahamas and moving toward Florida Isaias strengthened into a hurricane Thursday night, fueled by warm ocean waters as it makes its way through the Bahamas. Isaias should turn into a category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, by early Saturday morning. However, it is important to note that maximum sustained winds are only for a small part of the storm. That will be important as Isaias nears New Jersey. As of Friday morning, Hurricane winds only extended 30 to 40 miles out from the center.

How do you say Isaías? "Isaías" is the Spanish and Portuguese word for the biblical Isaiah. It is pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs.

New Jersey is in the forecast cone Isaias joins Tropical Storm Fay, which made landfall just south of Long Beach Island on July 10, as the two storms put the region in the forecast cone. The cone represents a two-thirds probability of where the center of the low pressure center is. The storm will slip through a weakness in a large high pressure system, which expands from the Gulf of Mexico into much of the Atlantic Ocean. One it reaches Georgia, the steering patterns sharply moves west to east. While the storm won't curve immediately out to sea, there will be a turn to the northeast as it moves north, hence why New Jersey is in the forecast cone. Forecast model guidance continues to narrow. A landfall will be possible, or can a pass two to three hundred miles out to sea.

There are three scenarios at play There are three options at play. However, it will not be until Saturday when they can be narrowed down. If the storm makes landfall before reaching New Jersey, that will weaken the storm, and vice versa. The first two scenarios are favored, with the third one looking less and less likely. Option 1: Isaias stays 200 to 300 miles out to sea, passing between late Monday and Tuesday. Spotty, but heavy, rain bands will pass. Winds would be gusty, but likely would not be enough to bring damage. The real concerns would be out on the water. Given the full moon Monday and the onshore winds. Multiple rounds of minor or moderate coastal flooding would be likely. High seas would be present, with dangerous rip currents, too. During Tropical Storm Fay, a teenage lost his life in Ventnor while swimming with two friends the evening of the storm. In Ocean City, two 18-year-old girls were brought to shore by city police the following morning. +2 This is when rip currents are most deadly to you A heat wave that drives you to the shore, warm water temperature that draws you to the surf … Option 2: The storm hugs the Jersey Shore. While the western side of the storm is usually the safer side, since the winds around the counter-clockwise spinning system goes against the northerly direction of the storm's movement, worse impacts than option 1 are possible. Flooding rain, damaging winds at the coast, minor to moderate coastal flooding, dangerous rip currents and high seas will all be likely. This being said, a track coast to the close would likely mean land interaction with North Carolina. If that happens, the storm would weaken. This could mean the difference between a strong tropical storm and weak, less organized one. The Global Forecast System, American, model paints this picture. Though, note that the exact track of the storm should not be paid attention to. Rather, note how organized the storm is. Option 3: Isaias makes landfall in Florida or the Southeastern United States and the center of the storm passes to the west of the state. That is illustrated on the western edge of the forecast cone. The storm would likely be a remnants storm by then, or perhaps a Tropical Depression. However, flooding rains, some coastal flooding, dangerous seas, rip currents and high surf would be likely.

When will we have a good idea on what the exact impacts will be? Saturday. By then, the storm will be near Florida. In the weakness of the large, Gulf of Mexico to Atlantic Ocean high pressure system, there will be a better idea on how the steering currents will move the storm. Tropical Storm watches may go up Saturday night or Sunday morning, 48 hours before tropical storm force (39 mph or greater) winds arrive.