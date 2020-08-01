Miss May

In a screenshot of Ocearch's tracker, Miss May pinged far off the coast of Long Island Friday morning. 

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

See you later, Miss May.

The 10-foot great white shark that pinged near Atlantic City and Ocean City earlier this week has left South Jersey, according to marine life data collecting nonprofit Ocearch.

Miss May pinged Friday morning far off the coast of Long Island, New York, according to Ocearch.

"Oh my! I'm flattered by all this attention I've been getting!" the shark's Twitter account posted Thursday. "But really I'm just your average white shark visiting some of my favorite spots. Luv you all! Thanks for all the well wishes."

A ping occurs when a tagged shark breaches the water for at least 90 seconds. Categorized as a sub-adult, Miss May has been tracked by the organization since she was tagged off Florida in February 2019. She pinged near Ocean City last Fourth of July.

Interest in great whites in South Jersey has grown over the past decade thanks to Mary Lee, a 16-foot adult female who was tagged in 2012 and spotted near Long Beach Island as recently as 2017. At the time, having access to real-time updates on nearby sharks was relatively unprecedented.

Those interested in tracking Miss May’s movements can visit her Ocearch page or follow her on Twitter.

Ahmad Austin contributed to this report.

