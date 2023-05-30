OCEAN CITY — A 522-pound great white shark was located off the city's beaches by a nonprofit that conducts oceanic research.
"Penny," as she was named by OCEARCH, was shown on the monitoring systems off the city's coast at 6:48 a.m. on Monday. It was her latest "ping" since her first off North Carolina's coast on April 24.
Since the nonprofit started monitoring the shark, a juvenile female, she has made her way north, going out into the Atlantic Ocean's Hudson Canyon before heading slightly south toward Maryland on May 15 before heading toward the Jersey Shore.
The 10-foot, 3-inch shark is OCEARCH's 92nd white shark it has tagged in the western North Atlantic Ocean and its fourth during Expedition Northbound, according to the nonprofit's website.
The shark is named after the Salty Penny Canvas in Morehead, North Carolina.
