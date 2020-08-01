LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — A video Thursday morning shows a shark attacking a dolphin in the surf…
See you later, Miss May.
The 10-foot great white shark that pinged near Atlantic City and Ocean City earlier this week has left South Jersey, according to marine life data collecting nonprofit Ocearch.
Miss May has reappeared off the coast of New Jersey.
Miss May pinged Friday morning far off the coast of Long Island, New York, according to Ocearch.
"Oh my! I'm flattered by all this attention I've been getting!" the shark's Twitter account posted Thursday. "But really I'm just your average white shark visiting some of my favorite spots. Luv you all! Thanks for all the well wishes."
A ping occurs when a tagged shark breaches the water for at least 90 seconds. Categorized as a sub-adult, Miss May has been tracked by the organization since she was tagged off Florida in February 2019. She pinged near Ocean City last Fourth of July.
Interest in great whites in South Jersey has grown over the past decade thanks to Mary Lee, a 16-foot adult female who was tagged in 2012 and spotted near Long Beach Island as recently as 2017. At the time, having access to real-time updates on nearby sharks was relatively unprecedented.
Those interested in tracking Miss May’s movements can visit her Ocearch page or follow her on Twitter.
Ahmad Austin contributed to this report.
Here's where Isaias is now
As of Saturday morning, Isaias is a category 1 hurricane. The storm will push through the Bahamas Saturday, moving it close to the East Coast of Florida for Sunday.
Hurricane warnings are up for much of the Bahamas as well as parts of the East Coast of Florida. Tropical Storm warnings also stretch into parts of the East Coast of Florida, along with Lake Okeechobee.
How do you say Isaías?
"Isaías" is the Spanish and Portuguese word for the biblical Isaiah. It is pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs.
New Jersey is in the forecast cone
Isaias joins Tropical Storm Fay, which made landfall just south of Long Beach Island on July 10, as the two storms put the region in the forecast cone.
The cone represents a two-thirds probability of where the center of the low pressure center is.
The storm will slip through a weakness in a large high pressure system, which expands from the Gulf of Mexico into much of the Atlantic Ocean.
One it reaches Georgia, the steering patterns sharply moves west to east. While the storm won't curve immediately out to sea, there will be a turn to the northeast as it moves north, hence why New Jersey is in the forecast cone.
Forecast model guidance continues to narrow. A landfall will be possible, or can a pass two to three hundred miles out to sea.
There are three scenarios at play
There are three options at play. However, it will not be until Saturday when they can be narrowed down. If the storm makes landfall before reaching New Jersey, that will weaken the storm, and vice versa. The first two scenarios are favored, with the third one looking less and less likely.
Option 1:
Isaias stays 200 to 300 miles out to sea, passing between late Monday and Tuesday.
Spotty, but heavy, rain bands will pass. Winds would be gusty, but likely would not be enough to bring damage.
The real concerns would be out on the water. Given the full moon Monday and the onshore winds. Multiple rounds of minor or moderate coastal flooding would be likely. High seas would be present, with dangerous rip currents, too. During Tropical Storm Fay, a teenage lost his life in Ventnor while swimming with two friends the evening of the storm. In Ocean City, two 18-year-old girls were brought to shore by city police the following morning.
Option 2:
The storm hugs the Jersey Shore. While the western side of the storm is usually the safer side, since the winds around the counter-clockwise spinning system goes against the northerly direction of the storm's movement, worse impacts than option 1 are possible.
Flooding rain, damaging winds at the coast, minor to moderate coastal flooding, dangerous rip currents and high seas will all be likely.
This being said, a track coast to the close would likely mean land interaction with North Carolina. If that happens, the storm would weaken. This could mean the difference between a strong tropical storm and weak, less organized one.
The Global Forecast System, American, model paints this picture. Though, note that the exact track of the storm should not be paid attention to. Rather, note how organized the storm is.
Option 3:
Isaias makes landfall in Florida or the Southeastern United States and the center of the storm passes to the west of the state. That is illustrated on the western edge of the forecast cone.
The storm would likely be a remnants storm by then, or perhaps a Tropical Depression. However, flooding rains, some coastal flooding, dangerous seas, rip currents and high surf would be likely.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
When will we have a good idea on what the exact impacts will be?
Saturday.
By then, the storm will be near Florida. In the weakness of the large, Gulf of Mexico to Atlantic Ocean high pressure system, there will be a better idea on how the steering currents will move the storm.
Tropical Storm watches may go up Saturday night or Sunday morning, 48 hours before tropical storm force (39 mph or greater) winds arrive.
