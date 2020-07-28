Miss May has reappeared off the coast of New Jersey.
The 10-foot great white shark pinged near Atlantic City and Ocean City just after 8 a.m Tuesday, according to the marine life data collecting nonprofit Ocearch.
A ping occurs when a tagged shark breaches the water for at least 90 seconds. Categorized as a sub-adult, Miss May has been tracked by the organization since she was tagged off the coast of Florida last February. She pinged near Ocean City last Fourth of July.
Interest in great whites in South Jersey has grown over the last decade thanks to Mary Lee, a 16-foot adult female who was tagged in 2012 and spotted near Long Beach Island as recently as 2017. At the time, having access to real-time updates on nearby sharks was relatively unprecedented.
Those interested in tracking Miss May's movement can visit her Ocearch page or even follow her on Twitter.
