WILDWOOD — Amy Saylor and friends enjoyed people watching as they sat near one of the food vending areas Saturday.

Saylor, who drove up from Rising Sun, Maryland, and her group were at the Barefoot Country Music Festival on the beach to see "everybody," she said, including Saturday's headliner, Darius Rucker.

The group and the thousands in attendance throughout the day were treated to great weather. It was the third day of the festival, which will wrap up Sunday. This is the third year Wildwood has hosted the festival.

Jon Pardi headlined Thursday night's kickoff concert, and Blake Shelton was the headliner Friday, which got off to a delayed start due to afternoon thunderstorms.

But Saturday was all clear and sunny skies, hitting the upper 70s. It was a little windy in the afternoon, but the breeze helped keep it from feeling too hot on the beach. Sunday is expected to be much of the same.

"We were here (Friday) night for Blake," Saylor said. "Other than the storm that delayed the gate opening, the weather was fine."

Rucker, who made the transition from being the front man for 1990s rock band Hootie & the Blowfish to a solo country act, was set to headline Saturday. Lady A and Parmalee were also on the schedule. HARDY, one of the top up-and-coming country songwriters, was a late addition to Saturday's lineup.

Sunday's headliner, Kid Rock, will be joined by popular acts Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson among the dozen performing.

Lending itself to the festival atmosphere were games, photo opportunities and vendors spread out on the beach between Morey's Pier & Beach Front Water Parks' Adventure Pier and Raging Waters Water Park. There was axe throwing, bull riding and pull-up contests to go with oversized Jenga, cornhole and other games.

The Miller Lite Stage, the main stage for the top acts, sat with its back to the water. There was no ocean access. The Jim Beam stage, which featured up-and-coming acts hoping to get their music in front of new ears, was closer to the Boardwalk.

Saylor and her friends planned to hit all four days at Barefoot. The group included Christine Caffrey, Jennifer Hurst and Jen's daughter Morgan McClure. Hurst has a place in Cape May Court House, and her husband was picking up and dropping off the group at the shows each day.

McClure, 18, the youngest of the four, was excited to see Jon Pardee on Thursday, Blake Shelton and Riley Green on Friday and Lainey Wilson on Sunday.

"This weekend has been going good," McClure said.

Saylor said they were taking the slow approach to the weekend.

"We just walk around and hit the stages, chill out, relax and then in the evening we kind of get a little wild and crazy," said Saylor, 49, who lives about 45 miles north of Baltimore. "But we're older, so we like to people-watch.

"That's probably one of the other best parts, is the people-watching."

Note: No tickets are available for Sunday. Gates will open at 1 p.m. with the music set to end around 11.

Barefoot Music Festival in Wildwood