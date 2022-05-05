Grave site markers for veterans stolen from Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — Grave site markers for veterans have been stolen from a Pleasantville cemetery, according to a police news release issued Thursday.

The Atlantic City Cemetery, located off the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, is missing several grave markers made of bronze.

The grave markers honored several veterans who had been laid to rest at the property.

Pleasantville Police Capt. Stacey Schlachter said in an email sent to The Press of Atlantic City and other media outlets that the exact number of grave markers stolen was still undetermined.

One of the grave makers was recovered from a scrap yard, police said.

The Pleasantville Police Department is asking for public assistance in relation to the theft. Those with any information that could lead to the recovery of the grave markers are being urged to contact Det. Jamal Roy at Jroy@pleasantvillepd.org or (609) 641-6100.

One can also contact Pleasantville police at supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org and can leave anonymous tips on the department website. Anonymous tips can also be left at the www.crimestoppersatlantic.com website address of the Atlantic County Crimestoppers.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

