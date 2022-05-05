 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grave site markers for veterans stolen from Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville

  • 0
Gravestone stolen from Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville

A stolen grave site marker for a World War II, U.S. Army veteran recovered from a scrapyard.

 Pleasantville Police Department, provided

PLEASANTVILLE — Grave site markers for veterans have been stolen from a Pleasantville cemetery, according to a police news release issued Thursday.

The Atlantic City Cemetery, located off the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, is missing several grave markers made of bronze.

The grave markers honored several veterans who had been laid to rest at the property.

Pleasantville Police Capt. Stacey Schlachter said in an email sent to The Press of Atlantic City and other media outlets that the exact number of grave markers stolen was still undetermined.

One of the grave makers was recovered from a scrap yard, police said. 

The Pleasantville Police Department is asking for public assistance in relation to the theft. Those with any information that could lead to the recovery of the grave markers are being urged to contact Det. Jamal Roy at Jroy@pleasantvillepd.org or (609) 641-6100.

One can also contact Pleasantville police at supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org and can leave anonymous tips on the department website. Anonymous tips can also be left at the www.crimestoppersatlantic.com website address of the Atlantic County Crimestoppers.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy calls for longer truce to evacuate Mariupol civilians

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News