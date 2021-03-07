Grant will help Galloway, EHC firefighters breathe easier

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — In a pile in the back of the Germania Volunteer Fire Company Hall stood a major haul — dozens of air tanks and masks acquired through a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“This saved the township about $650,000. That’s big. That’s the cost of a fire truck,” said Rick Smith, the chief of the township’s five volunteer fire companies. He credited Capt. Brad Miller of the Germania company with leading the efforts to acquire the grant.
In all, the department received 95 air pack self-contained breathing apparatus, a vital piece of equipment for firefighters entering a burning building, where smoke can sometimes be more deadly than fire. The equipment will be distributed to each of the volunteer companies in Galloway Township and to the Egg Harbor City fire company, which makes it a regional grant.
On a recent weekday evening, members of the Bayview Fire Company Louis Miranda and Kolby Rundio came by the Germania fire hall to pick up their air packs. The air tanks stay on the truck, Miller explained, but each firefighter is fitted for the face mask, which is part of his or her personal equipment.
It is attached to the pack, which is worn like a backpack and weighs about 10 pounds. It will provide a firefighter with about 20 minutes of air.
“A lot of people think they’re oxygen, which is about the last thing you’d want to bring into a fire,” Smith said. The tanks are refilled with a compressor at the station, and there also is a portable compressor that can be used on scene.
The length of time each tank will last varies depending on how heavily the firefighter is breathing, he said. Someone hauling hoses or trying to carry someone out of a smoke-filled building will go through air a lot faster than someone searching inside.
The tanks have a built-in warning when they are running low, including a bell and a mechanism that vibrates the mask to make certain it gets the firefighter’s attention. Smith said safety protocols do not allow firefighters to remain in a fire more than a half hour in any case.
“You don’t want someone on air in a building any longer than that,” he said.
The grant was administered through the Department of Homeland Security, Smith said, with a requirement of a local match of 10% that was raised by the local fire companies.
“The grant is worth $591,000,” he said. “Each fire company has to come up with 10% of its costs.”
The 10% match puts the total value of the packs at close to $650,000. It will also mean all five Galloway fire companies will have the same brand of air packs, meaning equipment will be interchangeable. The grant will include training for the volunteer firefighters in the use of the systems.
Each piece of equipment costs thousands of dollars individually, Smith said. Sometimes firefighters will enter a burning building to get at the fire itself, but the primary reason to enter a structure during a fire is to get someone else out.
