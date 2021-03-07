Grant will help Galloway, EHC firefighters breathe easier

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The length of time each tank will last varies depending on how heavily the firefighter is breathing, he said. Someone hauling hoses or trying to carry someone out of a smoke-filled building will go through air a lot faster than someone searching inside.

The tanks have a built-in warning when they are running low, including a bell and a mechanism that vibrates the mask to make certain it gets the firefighter’s attention. Smith said safety protocols do not allow firefighters to remain in a fire more than a half hour in any case.

“You don’t want someone on air in a building any longer than that,” he said.

The grant was administered through the Department of Homeland Security, Smith said, with a requirement of a local match of 10% that was raised by the local fire companies.

“The grant is worth $591,000,” he said. “Each fire company has to come up with 10% of its costs.”

The 10% match puts the total value of the packs at close to $650,000. It will also mean all five Galloway fire companies will have the same brand of air packs, meaning equipment will be interchangeable. The grant will include training for the volunteer firefighters in the use of the systems.