Grant to help South Jersey groups tell forgotten stories of New Jersey life

Two South Jersey organizations will receive grants from the New Jersey Historical Commission as part of a program to help tell stories of underrepresented communities.
The commission announced more than $306,000 in grant awards Monday as part of its inaugural Inclusive History Grant Program.
The awards were provided to 14 organizations across the state whose work in archeology, research, interpretive planning, and oral history help tell the story of New Jersey’s history and culture.
“Telling complex, diverse, and nuanced histories will continue to be a priority of the New Jersey History Commission, and this funding is an important next step to achieving that essential goal,” Secretary of State Tahesha Way said in a statement.
Among the recipients are the Barnegat Bay Decoy and Baymen’s museum, which will receive $23,770 to expand its “Untold Stories: Tuckerton Seaport StoryCorps” interview series.
Stockton University’s School of Arts and Humanities is also receiving $24,500 for its program “The Alliance Colony: Jewish Farming in Southern New Jersey.”
