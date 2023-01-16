Grant to encourage more online grocery services in New Jersey's 'food deserts'

Retailers with stores located in one of the state’s 50 designated food deserts can apply for grants up to $250,000 to purchase refrigeration equipment through a program to help increase food options in the state’s food-poor communities.

The retail businesses must accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to be eligible for the program, which the NJ Economic Development Authority approved in December.

Nearly 790,000 state residents receive SNAP benefits, a number includes 350,000 children.

The program aims to help alleviate food scarcity in communities that lack adequate sources. Officials say the improved refrigeration will allow more food retailers to fulfill online shopping orders, a growing sector in food shopping and one that accounts for 10 percent of all grocery sales nationally.

In New Jersey, SNAP recipients have 16 retail options for online shopping -- a number the state hopes to grow with the $2.5 million Food Retail Innovation in Delivery Grant (FRIDG) program, which will operational this spring.

The FRIDG lockers are intended to provide FDC residents with a safe, convenient location where their grocery orders – including fresh produce and dairy – will stay fresh until they are retrieved at a convenient time.

Some 1.5 million New Jersey residents live in communities identified as food deserts. Every one of the state’s 21 counties has at least one designated food desert.

Among the state’s most food-deficient communities, Atlantic City ranks 2nd, behind Camden. Bridgeton, Cumberland County, ranks 12th on the list.

“There is no single solution to alleviating food deserts, and FRIDG is a vital element of Governor Murphy’s growing portfolio of food security initiatives,” said NJEDA Executive Vice President for Economic Security Tara Colton. “This program is pioneering a new approach to food access in partnership with food retailers. By meeting people where they are – literally – we aim to eliminate some of the structural and logistical barriers to fresh and nutritious food that should be the standard for all New Jersey residents, regardless of where they live.”

Retailers can apply for multiple grants, providing they offer one locker unit per FDC and do not try to install one in a FDC that has already received approval. The application window will be open for 18 months from the start date or until the funds are exhausted, whichever comes first. This is not a competitive application process, and all candidates will be evaluated separately as applications are received. Upon approval, grantees will have 12 months to install the lockers, with up to two six-month extensions available, pending Authority approval.