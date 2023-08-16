GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Efforts to preserve the history of a 19th-century Jewish farming colony in South Jersey will be helped with a $100,000 grant, Stockton University said Wednesday.

The grant from the Mellon Foundation will help the university's Alliance Heritage Center provide for the Alliance Colony, said to be the nation's first successful Jewish farming village, Stockton said in a news release.

The colony in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, was founded in 1882 by 43 Jewish families that escape persecution in Russia and Eastern Europe, Stockton said.

Stockon has been developing a digital museum of the colony through the Alliance Heritage Center. The grant announced Wednesday will get Stockton students involved in creating and installing both permanent and traveling exhibits on the colony's history.

"We want to take the next step beyond the digital museum,” said Tom Kinsella, director of the Alliance Heritage Center. “What the Mellon Foundation grant is going to allow us to do is bring a lot more students into the process of researching Alliance’s history. They are going to gain research, writing, editing and exhibition skills as they work with this material."

Through the Alliance Heritage Center, Stockton students will create visuals for an interactive experience for in-person visitors to a chapel at the colony's site. That will tie into the digital archive launched in the past year, Stockton said.

Students also will add to a traveling exhibit intended for various educational institutions and Jewish community centers in South Jersey and the greater Philadelphia region, Stockton said.

“This is taking history out of the textbook and presenting it in a way that’s dynamic and relevant to the public,” said Patricia Chappine, an adjunct history professor at the university.

