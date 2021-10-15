Grand opening of Beesleys Point park set for Tuesday

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Local and county officials are set to cut the ribbon on the new Beesleys Point Park at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The bayside beach and boat ramp on Harbor Road, tucked away off Route 9, has long been a popular location for kayakers, boaters and families enjoying the guarded beach. With the opening of a dedicated lane along the Garden State Parkway bridge to Atlantic County, the site also has become a gateway to Cape May County, with an increasing number of runners, strollers and bicyclists using the protected lane to travel between Beesleys Point and Somers Point.
The project redesigned and rebuilt the park, created and funded in partnership between the township and Cape May County through the county open space program. The county spent $2.33 million on the work, along with a contribution of about $100,000 from the township, according to township officials.
The design inspiration for the park is the county’s Creative Placemaking Plan, which creates a guideline for design in public spaces funded through the open space program. The idea is to use materials, patterns, colors and other aesthetic elements inspired by the county’s history and environment to give a recognizable, common look to the county projects.
“Beesleys Point is uniquely suited as a showcase for our Creative Placemaking initiative, and for celebrating the accomplishments that result from strong public partnerships,” county Commissioner Will Morey said in a statement. “The new multi-use path over the Great Egg Harbor Bay and the vista of this site from the parkway bridge makes the park an iconic gateway into the Cape and creates a memorable impression with high-quality public spaces and a wealth of recreational amenities and opportunities to explore.”
New to the park are a modern boardwalk area with shade pergola, newly paved parking, landscaping and lighting, and a picnic shelter with a rooftop observation area that gives visitors a unique view of the bay, which is often busy with watercraft and wildlife.
“One of the primary drivers of the Creative Placemaking Plan is to develop a brand identity and visual awareness for accessible parks throughout the county, and to develop recognition of the investment by county taxpayers in these public lands,” said Peter Lomax, who leads the Cape May County Open Spaces Board. “The Beesleys Point Park makes this plan a reality and serves as a demonstration site for the program.”
County officials say the project has renewed the area visually and physically, adding it can be enjoyed by people of all ages, abilities and interests for years to come.
“What better way to introduce the beauty and scenery of Cape May County than through our Beesleys Point Park, a gateway for beachgoers, boaters, anglers, pedestrians and cyclists,” said Mayor Richard Palombo. “Whether by Jet Ski or paddleboard, fishing boat or boogie board, bicycle, wheelchair or sneakers, this park is made accessible to the many who cherish this scenic treasure.”
The rain date for the ribbon cutting is Wednesday. A free light lunch is planned for the ceremony, according to a statement from the county.
