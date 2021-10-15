Grand opening of Beesleys Point park set for Tuesday

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Local and county officials are set to cut the ribbon on the new Beesleys Point Park at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The bayside beach and boat ramp on Harbor Road, tucked away off Route 9, has long been a popular location for kayakers, boaters and families enjoying the guarded beach. With the opening of a dedicated lane along the Garden State Parkway bridge to Atlantic County, the site also has become a gateway to Cape May County, with an increasing number of runners, strollers and bicyclists using the protected lane to travel between Beesleys Point and Somers Point.

The project redesigned and rebuilt the park, created and funded in partnership between the township and Cape May County through the county open space program. The county spent $2.33 million on the work, along with a contribution of about $100,000 from the township, according to township officials.

The design inspiration for the park is the county’s Creative Placemaking Plan, which creates a guideline for design in public spaces funded through the open space program. The idea is to use materials, patterns, colors and other aesthetic elements inspired by the county’s history and environment to give a recognizable, common look to the county projects.

