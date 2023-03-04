CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the grand opening of Cape Regional Physicians Associates’ new urology office Feb. 21.
Dr. Andrew Hirsh and the CRPA Urology and Administrative Team participated in the ribbon cutting. Hirsh is a board-certified urologist who joined Cape Regional Physicians Associates in 2020. His specializations include medical and surgical treatments of enlarged prostates, including minimally invasive procedures.
Cape Regional Physicians Associates is an affiliate of Cape Regional Health System. The newly renovated urology office is located at Cape Regional Medical Commons, 225 N. Main St., Cape May Court House. For more information, call 609-463-CAPE or visit caperegional.com/urology.
