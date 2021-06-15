Grand opening for Tubman Museum set for Saturday on Juneteenth

CAPE MAY — On Saturday, June 19, also known as Juneteenth, organizers are set to celebrate the opening of the Harriet Tubman Museum of Cape May.
It’s the third event celebrating the grand opening, including one on June 19 a year ago held under strict COVID-19 protocols. There was also a more official ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Sept. 17 and attended by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Construction on the museum was not completed in time for the 2020 opening last June, and even if it were, the eagerly awaited museum at 632 Lafayette St. would not have been allowed to open to the public because of the pandemic.
“Thankfully, we’re finally here,” said Cynthia Mullock, the executive director of the museum.
After years of work, the museum will finally be open regularly to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and according to Mullock, plans are to set tour times throughout the day in the small museum.
“There’s been tremendous interest locally and all over the country,” she said. The museum was listed in Smithsonian Magazine’s most anticipated museum openings of 2020 and is number five on USA Today’s readers’ choice for 10 best new museums in the country.
Saturday's event starts at 11 a.m. at Rotary Park at 400 Lafayette St., about two blocks from the museum. According to Mullock, it will feature dancing, speakers, and Civil War reenactors depicting the 22nd United States Colored Infantry, formed in 1864 and including hundreds of Black soldiers from New Jersey.
The reenactors will honor Cape May residents whose ancestors fought to preserve the Union.
“They will present the regimental flag to some local descendants of Civil War heroes,” Mullock said. They will include Emily Dempsey, Mullock added, whose family has lived in Cape May for generations.
“We have a great program lined up,” Mullock said.
“There will be a series of really cool events,” added Lynda Anderson-Towns, the president of the museum’s board of trustees, in a separate interview. “I’m pretty excited about that.”
There will also be a demonstration of African dance, a talk on the history of Juneteenth from retired teacher Teddy Bryan and a presentation to Carolyn Davis, the widow of Rev. Robert Davis, the beloved pastor of the Macedonia Baptist Church. He died in 2015.
“He was an icon,” Anderson-Towns said. He was known for his extraordinary voice, she said, and as a leader in the Cape May community, both Black and white. He lectured on Black history and organized an annual choir concert. Carolyn Davis loaned his extensive collection of African artifacts and art to the museum.
“We’re going to take the opportunity to highlight her and to publicly thank her,” Anderson-Towns said.
The museum will also present the history of Cape May’s Black community, a history which will now be preserved and disseminated, according to Towns. The final room in the museum will be dedicated to Cape May’s Black residents.
But much of the museum focuses on Tubman and the historic city’s place as home to an active abolitionist movement before the Civil War. Local historians say Tubman lived and worked in the town for at least one summer, possibly longer.
The museum includes information on the Underground Railroad in New Jersey, a route for those escaping slavery in southern states to freedom in the North and Canada. There are also displays on New Jersey’s own history with slavery, including shackles from Davis’ collection.
Returning in time for this summer is an enormous bronze statue on loan to the museum, showing a towering Tubman escorting a young boy from slavery to freedom. Tubman escorted about 70 people out of slavery in southern states and was active in the abolitionist movement. She also served as a scout and a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War.
Created by sculptor Westley Wofford, the bronze piece weighs more than 2,000 pounds, requiring the floor underneath to be reinforced to hold its weight. That piece dominated the largest room in the museum, a wide-open addition on the back of the historic house.
“It was just installed last week. We had to disassemble the doors in the back to get it in,” Mullock said. “We’re so grateful to have it back for this summer.”
The piece will be in Cape May through Labor Day.
The Macedonia Baptist Church still owns the building, and leases it to the museum. According to Anderson-Towns, the small church struggled with how to renovate the building before Mullock’s father, Bob Mullock, brought forward the idea for the museum. The extensive renovations were underway for years before the building was ready to visit.
The site of the museum is the former rectory of the church, where Davis once lived. Once known as the Howell House, the house was built around 1850, and renovated in the 1880s with the addition of a full front porch, according to details posted at preservationnj.org.
For more details or to buy museum tickets, see www.harriettubmanmuseum.org.
Also on Saturday, the Cape May County NAACP will present a Juneteenth Festival at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on Main Street in Whitesboro starting at 1 p.m. It will include vendors, games and speakers, with a basketball tournament set for 6 p.m.
Celebrated for decades in many Black communities, Juneteenth marks the final day of slavery in the Confederate-held territory when Union troops reached Galveston, Texas, in 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
