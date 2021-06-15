Grand opening for Tubman Museum set for Saturday on Juneteenth

“We’re going to take the opportunity to highlight her and to publicly thank her,” Anderson-Towns said.

The museum will also present the history of Cape May’s Black community, a history which will now be preserved and disseminated, according to Towns. The final room in the museum will be dedicated to Cape May’s Black residents.

But much of the museum focuses on Tubman and the historic city’s place as home to an active abolitionist movement before the Civil War. Local historians say Tubman lived and worked in the town for at least one summer, possibly longer.

The museum includes information on the Underground Railroad in New Jersey, a route for those escaping slavery in southern states to freedom in the North and Canada. There are also displays on New Jersey’s own history with slavery, including shackles from Davis’ collection.

Returning in time for this summer is an enormous bronze statue on loan to the museum, showing a towering Tubman escorting a young boy from slavery to freedom. Tubman escorted about 70 people out of slavery in southern states and was active in the abolitionist movement. She also served as a scout and a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War.