Grand opening for Tubman Museum set for Saturday in Cape May

CAPE MAY — On Saturday, June 19, also known as Juneteenth, organizers are set to celebrate the opening of the Harriet Tubman Museum of Cape May.

It’s the third event celebrating the grand opening, including one held June 19 a year ago held under strict COVID-19 protocols. There was also a more official ribbon-cutting ceremony held Sept. 17 and attended by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Construction on the museum was not completed in time for the 2020 opening last June, and even if it were, the eagerly awaited museum at 632 Lafayette St. would not have been allowed to open to the public because of the pandemic.

“Thankfully, we’re finally here,” said Cynthia Mullock, executive director of the museum.

After years of work, the museum will finally be open regularly to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10 and, according to Mullock, plans are to set tour times throughout the day in the small museum.

“There’s been tremendous interest locally and all over the country,” she said. The museum was listed in Smithsonian Magazine’s most anticipated museum openings of 2020 and is No. 5 on USA Today’s readers’ choice for 10 best new museums in the country.