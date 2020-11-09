Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker talks about his career ahead of postponed jazz fest

Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the OceanFirst Foundation Jazz at the Point Festival has been postponed to 2021.

During a more than 50-year recording career, trumpeter and flugelhornist Randy Brecker's creativity has expressed itself in three ways: Through his solo albums, through his work in groups and through his work as a studio musician.

Brecker, who turns 75 on Nov. 27, appreciates the collaborations that made his recordings with the groups Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dreams and The Brecker Brothers what they were, but he has a special place in his heart for his albums where he is the leader.

"Solo recordings take precedence mostly because I don't have to share the conceptualization with other people," said Brecker, who added the band records were a great deal of fun. "The collaborative effort is always there."

Brecker was slated to play Saturday at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point as part of the OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz at the Point Festival. The Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the festival has been postponed to October 2021.

This was to be Brecker's first live gig since his last official show Feb. 27 at the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic.