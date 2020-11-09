Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker comes to Somers Point for jazz festival

During a more than 50-year recording career, trumpeter and flugelhornist Randy Brecker's creativity has expressed itself in three different ways: Through his solo albums, through his work in groups and through his work as a studio musician.

Brecker, who turns 75 on Nov. 27, appreciates the collaborations that made his recordings with the groups Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dreams and The Brecker Brothers what they were, but he has a special place in his heart for his albums where he is the leader.

"Solo recordings take precedence mostly because I don't have to share the conceptualization with other people," said Brecker, who added the band records were a great deal of fun. "The collaborative effort is always there."

Brecker is slated to play at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point as part of the OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz at the Point Festival.

This will be Brecker's first live gig since his last official show Feb. 27 at the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will be socially distanced by six or seven or eight feet from each other... We are looking forward to it," Brecker said during a recent interview. "I have to practice every day. This sets a goal for the next two weeks."