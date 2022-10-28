Young voters question their power at the polls while seeking open-minded candidates

Hannah Jones is a 21-year-old who said she’s never voted, and probably never will.

“I’m not sure what would make me vote,” Jones said, unsure of an incentive that would change her mind about hitting the polls.

Besides not knowing enough information about her local elected officials from her hometown of Galloway Township, the Atlantic Cape Community College student said she also doesn’t follow politics or the news, a familiar scenario among many of the area’s young voters.

Angelo Carranza, 23, also an Atlantic Cape student, believes some young people don’t vote because they think their vote doesn’t count.

“Voting should concern a lot of people, but our vote doesn’t really count because the Electoral College always supersedes the people’s vote,” said Carranza. “It makes people feel like their vote is worth limited points or doesn’t count at all.”

Carranza isn’t a first-time voter, but he said he can’t remember the last time he voted (he thinks it was in 2018).

Not all young voters share the views of Jones and Carranza, and data shows more young people are voting.

Nationally, the youth voter turnout in 2020 was 11% higher than youth voter turnout in 2016, according to 2020 data from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

New Jersey had the highest youth voter turnout in the United States in 2020, with 67% of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 having cast a ballot, according to the center’s data.

Professor Claire Abernathy heads a Stockton Votes seminar for first-year students at the university. In the class, students learn how to vote, register to vote and register others to vote, while also acquiring voter information about Stockton’s student body.

“Every year since 2012, we’ve noticed an increase in voters,” said Abernathy about the registration and voting rates for Stockton students.

Casting that first ballot

Despite the growing number of young people voting, the number of first-time voters registering has been on the decline.

Only 20% of people who voted in 2020 were first-time voters, compared with 40% in 2012, 2016 and 2018.

Stockton student Esra Ekiz, 18, will be voting for her first time in Edgewater, Bergen County.

“We’re young,” said Ekiz, a pre-pharmaceuticals major at Stockton who’s part of the Stockton Votes seminar. “It’s nice to have some sort of say in a decision and be a part of the process.”

Ekiz said foreign policies were important to her.

“As a first-generation student, my parents are from the Middle East,” said Ekiz. “So I would vote for someone that wouldn’t go crazy on us, or someone who would help us out.”

Ekiz said younger people sometimes struggle to be interested in a politician’s viewpoints.

“Politicians don’t mean anything to a lot of younger people,” she said. “They’re failing to appeal to younger voters.”

Ekiz said the COVID-19 pandemic opened her eyes to how important having a good leader in office means.

“Ever since COVID hit, I noticed how unprepared we were,” Ekiz said, referring to her belief that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines were all over the place, but federal stimulus checks and pandemic measures helped get the country through the toughest waves. “Imagine if we vote for someone who doesn’t know how to handle a crisis situation like that.”

Ekiz said she will look for a candidate who addresses environmental issues like climate change and supports feminism by closing the gender wage gap.

Shawn Georetz, 20, another student at Atlantic Cape, said while some of his friends vote, he doesn’t pay much attention to local news, so he probably won’t cast his first vote in any local elections.

“Maybe people don’t understand. They don’t pay taxes or own property, so it doesn’t affect them,” Georetz said.

Georetz said he’ll be casting his first vote during the next presidential election in 2024. He started paying attention to politics to learn about the potential presidential candidates.

He said he would vote for a person who can lower the price of gas, clean up the ocean, stop littering and help the environment.

The trouble with midterms

Getting people to turn out for a midterm election, like this year’s Nov. 8 election, has traditionally been challenging. Local elections often garner little engagement or interest.

Only 15% to 17% of eligible voters tend to vote in local elections, according to data from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

Part of the goal of the Stockton Votes class is to emphasize that voting in all elections is important.

“The midterms are easily overlooked, so we try to get as many people as we can involved with that,” Abernathy said during a recent voter registration drive at Stockton’s Galloway campus.

Sarah Cirillo, 18, another student in the Stockton Votes class, said she tries to pay attention to local news from her hometown of Newark, but it happens so fast, she said she can’t keep track.

“But it’s important to pay attention to local politics because it affects you in the long run,” said Cirillo.

Cirillo said she looks for someone smart who will make tough decisions to solve problems. A candidate’s takes on taxes and policies were also important to her.

Cirillo said the age gap between young voters and older candidates creates a divide on issues.

Face-to-face contact makes a big difference, she said.

“We want someone to directly tell you what they think and answer your question,” said Cirillo. “ We don’t want an artificial answer that’s on the campaign website.”

She said that’s why political candidates like Bernie Sanders became popular with young voters.

“He’ll go out directly to the younger crowds,” said Cirillo, who noted today’s young people who are active in politics like to host big rallies and see their officials.

Cirillo said she wasn’t interested in the theatrics a lot of politicians put on to get people to vote. Honestly conveying realistic solutions is important.

“I want to see what changes you can realistically do before I cast my vote,” said Cirillo.

Having a say

Rabiyah Footman, 18, Cirillo’s classmate, said young, first-time voters are the future and have the ability to make a change, although it may not seem like it.

“We can’t sit there and let stuff happen,” said Footman. “A lot of people don’t think voting is important or don’t see what voting can do, so they get discouraged.”

But good things can come from having the people’s voices heard, Footman said, like New Jersey voters passing the legalization of marijuana.

Footman said having diversity in young candidates helps engage young voters.

Young people need to vote so the ideals of their generation, which sometimes differ from that of older generations, are realized, Footman said, like protecting women’s rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which also put LGBTQ rights in jeopardy since it opened the door for things like same-sex marriage to be repealed.

“We don’t want history to repeat itself.”

Abernathy said environmental issues are important to students in her class, along with the cost of college and student loans.

“Abortion rights and women’s rights were a key issue this year,” said Abernathy.

There are a plethora of concerns young, first-time voters have, but none of those concerns can be addressed if those voters never make it to the polls.

“People need to start caring now before it’s too late,” said Cirillo.